Judge approves Kanye West’s name change to Ye

Yeezy is now Ye.
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West has legally changed his name to Ye (a mononym) after a Los Angles judge approved his petition, according to Deadline.
Ye filed to changed his birth name of Kanye Omari West in Aug. 2021 and listed “personal reasons” for why he was changing his name.
The change has been long in the works. In 2018, he tweeted “the being formerly known as Kanye West. I am YE.”
He also released a (now selftitled) album in 2018 called “ye.”
“I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible,” Ye said in a 2018 interview. “In the Bible it means you. So, I’m you. And I’m us. It’s us. It went from being Kanye, which means the only one to just Ye, just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused — everything. It’s more of a reflection of who we are [as] beings.”
