‘King Richard’ shines a light on tennis legends’ family

Smith and Ellis serve a nuanced look at Black life and love
Richard and Oracene Williams, parents of future tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, are having a fight in the kitchen of their spacious Florida rental home.
Richard is adamant that Venus needs to have as normal a childhood as she can when she’s not training. Oracene supports her husband, but she also lets him know — with devastatingly cleareyed delivery — how his selfrighteousness prevents him from really hearing what his daughters, and his family, need.
It’s a scene that gets to the heart of Reinaldo Marcus Green’s biopic “King Richard,” starring Will Smith as the charismatic but controlling Richard and Aunjanue Ellis as the more reserved but equally formidable Oracene. And the staging reveals how deeply embedded the two veteran actors were in their reallife roles.
“It’s funny because it was supposed to happen anywhere else except the kitchen,” said Green over Zoom. “[The crew] had designed the house, but the kitchen was a no-fly zone because we didn’t have it period-correct. And of course, when the actors came in, the first thing they do is go to the kitchen. It was like ‘forget production design at this point, it’s an amazing moment.’ We’ll figure it out in post.”
It’s also a moment that reaffirms the Warner Bros. release, in theaters and on HBO Max beginning Friday, is fully invested in shining a light on the family story at the root of two women who would ultimately claim their places as all-time greats in the tennis world.
“Listen, they got it right,” said Isha Price, another of Williams’ daughters and a producer on the film. “Daddy was a visionary, he really was. But everybody needs a kick in the pants every now and then, and that was my mom for my dad. So Aunjanue got that part right, because it’s challenging sometimes to get the voice of the quietly passionate person.”
“She really added a tremendous amount of depth to her character,” said Green. “She’s a force to be reckoned with. And once Will put on those short shorts, it was game over. He’s able to really add a lot of flavor to the character based on his own comedic timing. Will gets to be a little bit of Will in there while he’s disappearing into somebody new.”
The Los Angeles Times caught up with Smith and Ellis to discuss the nuances of Black parents and partners.
Q: What attracted you to this role and this story?
Aunjanue Ellis: Venus and Serena are heroes of mine. I’m not particularly a tennis fan, but I am a fan of Venus and Serena. What they have done for the sport of tennis, that’s one thing. But what’s so singular about them is that they are the embodiment of liberated Black womanhood. You have an industry that is largely white, patriarchal and misogynistic that has tried to police their genius and they haven’t been able to.
Will Smith: Like the rest of us, I’ve been following their careers for years. There was an interview with Richard and Venus — we depicted it in the film — where he interrupts the interviewer who keeps grilling her about her confidence. And it really struck me. I didn’t totally know what it was at the time, but I just remembered how Venus’ eyes [hid] a little smirk, like she had a lion [on her team] and her lion would kill somebody to protect her. There was a certainty and a confidence in her in that protection. And I remember at the time thinking to myself, “I want my kids to have that look in their eyes when I show up.”
Richard had been villainized and vilified so much in that world, but I remember feeling something different was at play. As an actor I was excited to be able to explore [his] life, motivations and traumas and to really retell the narrative to transform [it] because the [truth] is really in Venus and Serena’s eyes. They love their father, and you don’t get that look if your father is a villain.
Q: Aunjanue, what did you draw on for the role?
AE: Ms. Oracene is very different from me. She is very reserved. The word that my director used all the time was “poised.” And all of that stuff is rooted in her religion. She’s a Jehovah’s Witness and how she deals with her husband and how she articulates her emotions throughout the day is very much informed by a religion that’s very patriarchal, so you have to be really conservative about how you present when you are with your husband and with men period. That’s the opposite of who I am. But at the same time, she was very much someone that I relate to. All of these women, particularly Black women, who hold the weight of communities and families on their shoulders without any sort of ceremony or credit [feel familiar]. Ms. Oracene is extraordinary but she’s not rare, so I had a lot of folks to pull from.
Q: How did the two of you find the emotional truth of Richard and Oracene’s partnership?
WS: The first part was [sitting] down with the whole family to try to get a sense of how the dream came about. Richard came up with the dream and Oracene signed on. I kept asking her, “How? How did he convince you that you were going to have the No. 1 and No. 2 greatest tennis players of all time?” And the thing that stood out was the power of Oracene’s faith and her centering of God in the unity of the familial group. She said, “I answer to someone higher than Richard Williams.” It wasn’t Richard Williams’ plan as much as she felt like it was ordained. So that gave me an in to the roles that they played in this gigantic, fantastical dream.
AE: Right, I love the idea that they’re co-conspirators. I think at the time they were just equally crazy. And he presented that manifesto to her, or however it went down, and she was like, “OK cool. Bet.” I just think it’s magical that these two people found each other to construct this dream for their children.
Q: There aren’t a lot of nuanced portrayals of Black marriages and parenting. What was important for you to get right?
AE: Will you said something yesterday that I thought was really, really interesting about aligning yourself with your children. Can you say that again? Do you remember what you said?
WS: Yeah, that was one of the major differences between my father and Richard Williams and a transition that I had to make in my parenting. [Going] from demanding that your children be the thing that you need them to be for your [own] vision and demanding that they behave and show up in a way that gratifies your sense of self versus aligning with your children’s views and impressions of themselves; aligning with what they desire for themselves.
That’s what Richard Williams was able to do with Venus and Serena and really all of his daughters in that house. He aligned with the sense of what they wanted to be. Even the scenes where he’s like, “Oh, you want that house? What do you want?” He was constantly trying to understand and tap into what they wanted, so he could align [his] push and energy with their impressions and visions and dreams for themselves.
