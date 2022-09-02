Legal scholar delves into Jim Crow-era violence

In 1945, George Floyd, a 46-yearold turpentine worker in St. Augustine, Florida, was arrested for drunken and disorderly conduct and thrown into jail. When Floyd resisted a second invasive search, the arresting officer beat him to death.
Acknowledging that Floyd was bludgeoned by a blackjack, the death certificate labeled the incident an “accident.” Aside from a coroner’s inquest, no further action was taken by local, state, or federal authorities.
No one knows who officiated at Floyd’s funeral. Or where he is buried. No one knows what happened to his murderer.
Seventy-five years later, a 46-yearold security guard who lost his job as a security guard during the COVID-19 lockdown, also named George Floyd, was killed by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
In “By Hands Now Known,” Margaret Burnham, the founding director of the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project, draws on the large database she and her colleagues at Northwestern University and MIT assembled from newspaper accounts, judicial proceedings, government files, NAACP reports and interviews, to tell the often forgotten – and horrific – stories of hundreds of African Americans in the Jim Crow South between 1920 and 1960, who, like the two George Floyds, were victims of racially motivated homicides.
During these years, Burnham emphasizes, sheriffs and police chiefs were “the centrifugal force in the regime of racial terror” in states of the Old Confederacy. Accountable only to a white electorate, they controlled investigations and could almost always depend on the cooperation of local magistrates, prosecutors, defense lawyers, FBI agents and all-white juries.
And they in effect deputized private actors, including members of the Ku Klux Klan, who terrorized Blacks, obliterating distinctions between violence authorized by formal law, illegal police behavior and vigilante mobs.
States’ rights governed
More responsive to states’ rights advocates than to rights of citizenship enshrined in the 14th and 15th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, Burnham demonstrates, the federal government declined to intervene in most cases involving race-based violence.
In 1940, Assistant Attorney General Matthew McGuire acknowledged that sheriffs’ behavior was often “atrocious and abhorrent,” but questioned “whether a right not to be beaten is secured by any provision of the Constitution or any Federal Statute. It is secured by State laws.”
In 1943, Supreme Court justice Owen Roberts doubted that prosecution of “patently local” racial police crimes was consistent with constitutional federalism.
During World War II, Burnham adds, deference to the rules and norms of the segregated South undercut the willingness of the War Department to protect the safety of off-duty Black soldiers or punish those who assaulted or killed them.
And while the federal government used kidnapping laws to combat white on white violence by the KKK, the Department of Justice declined to use these statutes in cases involving the abduction, torture, and murder of African Americans (actually or allegedly) engaged in political activism or racial “mixing.”
Reparations long overdue
The descendants of the victims of Jim Crow injustice, Burnham maintains, deserve reparations. After all, their claims are “judicially cognizable and easily recognizable.”
The process should begin with the creation of an official record (“the negation of invisibility”) acknowledging subjugation, the role of law in sustaining it, and the fabrications that hid “the forensic truth” of the killings.
Although an apology may be dismissed as too little, too late, Burnham indicates that most families want to hear state officials say, “I am sorry.”
Burnham also advocates a larger program of reparations and redress. Resources should be directed to “microclimates of racial meaning,” places with higher rates of poverty, unemployment, crime and incarceration, inadequate public schools, and sustained cycles of racialized violence.
Subject to objections on theoretical and practical grounds, proposals for reparations remain controversial. And, as Burnham understands, reparations “cannot carry the weight of redressing centuries of racial oppression.”
That said, it cannot be denied that reparations make a statement – Black lives matter – that should be, but, alas, is not, endorsed by all Americans.
Dr. Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University. He wrote this review for the Florida Courier.
