Actress becomes first Black woman to have theater named after her on the Great White Way.
Legendary actress Lena Horne has become the first Black woman to have a Broadway theater named for her. The Nederlander Organization officially renamed the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Nov. 1.
The 1,069-seat house, located on 256 West 47th St., is the current home of the Tony Award-winning musical “Six.”
Built in 1925, the venue was originally named the Mansfield Theatre, before being used as CBS TV studio. In 1960, it was renamed to honor Pulitzer Prize winning theater critic Brooks Atkinson, who died in 1984.
James L. Nederlander of The Nederlander Organization said in June that Horne “became a part of our family over the years” and that it was his “privilege, honor, and duty to memorialize [her] for generations to come.”
She is known for films “Stormy Weather,” “Cabin in the Sky” and “The Wiz.’’
Horne, who died in 2010 at age 92, was also recognized as a civil rights activist.
She already was iconic on Broadway as the first Black woman to be nominated for a Tony Award for leading actress in a musical for her performance in 1957’s “Jamaica.”
With the 1981 revue, “Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music,” the Brooklyn native was the recipient of a Special Tony Award and two Grammy Awards.
Other Broadway credits included “Dance With Your Gods,” “Lew Leslie’s Blackbirds of 1939,” and “Tony & Lena Sing.”
The theater’s name change follows a pledge made to Black Theater United by Broadway’s three major landlords, who each agreed to rename at least one of its Broadway houses for a Black theater luminary.
The Shubert Organization unveiled the James Earl Jones Theatre (previously the Cort Theatre) on Sept. 12. The Jujamcyn Theaters had already renamed the Virginia Theatre for the late, Pulitzer-winning playwright August Wilson in 2005.
Information from a story by Karu F. Daniels of New York Daily News was used in this report.
