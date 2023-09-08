Markle has girls’ night out at Beyoncé concert

LOS ANGELES — Meghan Markle got cozy with some celebrity gal pals for the third and final night of Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour at SoFi Stadium.
Days after attending the pop diva’s first show on Sept. 1, the “Suits” star and Duchess of Sussex returned for Beyoncé’s birthday show — this time without Prince Harry. Page Six shared photos Tuesday of Meghan posing with Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland and Kerry Washington.
An eagle-eyed concertgoer also spotted Meghan with media mogul Tyler Perry in the VIP section. Perry is the godfather to Meghan and Harry’s daughter, Lilibet.
Meghan, Washington and Rowland were all wearing black with a little bit of silver accessorizing to help fulfill Beyoncé’s birthday wish that fans wear silver and so they can “surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night.”
On the first night of Beyoncé’s Los Angeles SoFi takeover, Meghan and Harry were in the Renaissance spirit as they were seen dancing and hugging to “Love on Top.” The duke and duchess — both wearing silver — were in a private box joined by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.
Beyoncé’s final show also featured a surprise appearance by Diana Ross, who performed “Love Hangover” and led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday” to the singer.
“Thank you so much for all your sacrifice, and your beauty and grace,” Beyoncé told Ross. “Thank you for opening the doors for me.”
