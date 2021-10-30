Megan Thee Stallion preparing to graduate college this year

There will be no honorary degrees or celebrityfavored certification programs for Megan Thee Stallion.
The Grammy winning hip-hop superstar has announced that she is graduating college.
“2021 finna graduate collegeeee, taking my graduation pics today,” she wrote Monday on Instagram, showing off her bedazzled graduation cap emblazoned with the words “Real Hot Girl S—,” a nod to her 2019 hit song, “Hot Girl Summer.”
“I can’t wait for y’all to see.”
The Houston-bred rapper, whose given name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, pursued college studies at Prairie View A&M University before her career skyrocketed.
With songs such as “Savage” (with Beyonce) and “W.A.P.” (with Cardi B), the voluptuous beauty broke streaming records and made Billboard chart history.
She eventually switched to part-time, online courses to receive a bachelor’s degree in health administration from Texas Southern University.
“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” the three-time Grammy winner told People. “She saw me going to school before she passed.”
In March 2019, Megan Thee Stallion’s mother, local rapper Holly Thomas, died after battling brain cancer.
The newly minted Popeyes spokeswoman said she plans to use some of her earnings to open an assisted-living facility that her classmates will operate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.