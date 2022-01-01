After her lawsuit win, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, got a front-page apology from the British newspaper that published parts of a personal letter she wrote to her father.
A high court ruled in favor of the former Meghan Markle earlier this year after she alleged copyright infringement by the Mail of Sunday for reprinting portions of the five-page handwritten letter she penned shortly after marrying Prince Harry in May 2018.
As part of the ruling, the tabloid was required to print a front-page apology to the former actress.
“The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and in Mail Online,” the 96-word note, which was also published online, reads.
“Financial remedies have been agreed.”
A judge previously ruled that the publisher must pay 90% of Meghan’s $1.88 million legal expenses.
The Mail’s publication of her letter to her father Thomas violated her “reasonable expectation” of privacy, the judge wrote in dismissing the newspaper’s appeal.
“Those contents were personal, private and not matters of legitimate public interest,” Sir Geoffrey Vos said in the ruling.
Her response
Meghan called it a victory “for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.”
“From day one, I have treated this lawsuit as an important measure of right versus wrong. The defendant has treated it as a game with no rules. The longer they dragged it out, the more they could twist facts and manipulate the public (even during the appeal itself), making a straightforward case extraordinarily convoluted in order to generate more headlines and sell more newspapers — a model that rewards chaos above truth,” she said in a statement.
“In the nearly three years since this be- gan, I have been patient in the face of deception, intimidation, and calculated attacks. Today, the courts ruled in my favor — again — cementing that the Mail on Sunday, owned by Lord Jonathan Rothermere, has broken the law. The courts have held the defendant to account, and my hope is that we all begin to do the same. Because as far removed as it may seem from your personal life, it’s not.
“Tomorrow it could be you. These harmful practices don’t happen once in a blue moon — they are a daily fail that divide us, and we all deserve better.”
