Ms. Pat won’t hold back on telling jokes that hit hard and come from experience

The words raw and uncut fail to encapsulate the audacity of comedian Ms. Pat’s brand of humor.
Her Emmy-nominated series “The Ms. Pat Show” — a multigenerational family comedy not unlike “Roseanne” but with much sharper language — deals with issues like abortion, addiction and abuse. The third season of the multicam sitcom premiered on BET last month.
In her 2022 Netflix comedy special, “Ya’ll Wanna Hear Something Crazy,” the comedian, born Patricia Williams, touches on various episodes of personal trauma — from being groomed by a married man at 12 and bearing his child at 14 to having to “prepare” her disabled Uncle Cecil for appointments with a sex worker. Both are true stories.
She closed the special by saying: “If you don’t take s— away from this show, I hope you take one thing: Learn how to take the darkest s— in your life and turn that s— into laughter. Cause when you can laugh at it, that means you got control of it.”
The Times caught up with Ms. Pat to discuss her favorite joke, cancel and “macaroni” cultures, and her long- and short-term career goals.
On ‘The Ms. Pat Show’
Q. You’ve had a tumultuous upbringing. Would you say your ascent in Hollywood has been easier by comparison?
A. I’ve heard (horror stories where) people have pitched maybe 10 pilots and none of them got picked up. And I thank God every day that the first one I pitched got picked up and actually made, and now we’re going into our third season. Hollywood can be a devil. It breaks your heart. But I think for me, being from my background, if you tell me no, I’m already prepared. I’m used to no. With the show, it took five years for it to land a home. Nothing is easy, (but) anything good is worth working for.
Q. How do your children react to your jokes about them?
A. What are you talking about? They all work on set with me. What are they going to say? I’ll knock them upside the head. (Laughs) They laugh at it. I’ll come to them a lot of times and ask them, “Hey what do you think? Is this funny?” And a lot of material that I write about my family are just things that we sit around the house and talk about or that they did, or I’ve seen. And I just turn it into a bit.
Q. How long would you like to continue doing “The Ms. Pat Show”?
A. Oh, “Ms. Pat’s” going to need eight seasons. (Laughs) I’m putting it in the universe. I want it to go on as long as people appreciate it. As long as it feels fun and we don’t have to make up stuff. As long as we can pull from my life, I would like to keep going. When it becomes dumb and we’ve got to make up stuff, chile, shut the doors and move on to something else.
On stand-up
Q. What’s your preshow ritual, if you have one?
A. If the show is at 7, roll out of bed at 5 o’clock. Then I put my makeup on. (Laughs) I don’t dance around, I don’t light no candles, I don’t do none of that. I don’t pray. I just walk out there and say “Thank ya’ll for coming. I’m already asleep.” On cancel culture
Q. Your show is known as a “grown folks’ sitcom.” Do you feel like your brand of comedy is received differently in this era of cancel culture?
A. Yeah, but for some reason I’m skating by. (Laughs) I think it’s because mine comes with honesty and experience. I’m not doing no radical mess off the top of my head. If I’m talking about something, it’s because I’ve experienced it. If I’m talking about gay culture, it’s because I have a gay daughter. I think people look at me as being honest and so they’re not so easily offended when they come to see me. And if you are, you can always find somebody else to go see.
Q. You have an overall deal with BET and Paramount. What kinds of projects do you have in the works?
A. I have a movie that I’m working on. I can’t say who it’s with, but it’s with a very big director and I’m hoping that a network will pick it up. We’re working on a couple of other projects for BET+ and Viacom, so I’m just hoping to develop some other things. Hopefully I get a book deal again. And then working on starting a comedy tour after I wrap the next season of the show.
