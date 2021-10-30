Musician ready to talk about his mom, Aretha Franklin

DETROIT — For years, a Detroit singer-songwriter diligently pursued his music career, building a reputation and making a steady living.
Through it all — as he hustled, performed and promoted his work — Teddy Richards deliberately muzzled one of the most compelling selling points at his disposal: He was the son of Aretha Franklin.
“I learned quite early, especially when dealing with journalists or people tied to the industry, it was very easy to be exploited as ‘the son of Aretha,’” he says. “If you’re trying to do something in your own name, making your own way in the world, it’s going to be impossible if that’s how people know you. It would allow them to ignore your accomplishments.”
It’s not that Richards wasn’t publicly tied to Franklin. For 30 years, he played guitar as part of her touring ensemble, sometimes joining her in the studio. And that’s exactly how he described himself in his own press releases, marketing materials and interviews, where Richards was merely a “guitarist in Aretha Franklin’s band.” His mother was a “supernova,” he says, and he wanted his own light.
Now, at 58, Richards says he has grown comfortable in his own skin, confident in his accomplishments and his development as an artist and producer. And he is at last ready to publicly link his own work to his Queen of Soul mom, recording an album to be released March 25 — what would have been Franklin’s 80th birthday.
“I feel internally I don’t have to be as stern with myself anymore about that,” he says. “At this point, I’ve proved myself to anyone paying attention.”
Familiar songs
The yet-to-be-titled release will include a cover of Franklin’s 1973 hit “Until You Come Back to Me (That’s What I’m Going to Do),” a song that holds a special spot in Richards’ heart: It was his first boyhood experience with his mom in a recording studio. He sat in on a session produced by Arif Mardin and featuring Donny Hathaway on piano.
Richards was born in 1964 to Franklin and her husband-manager Ted White, becoming the singer’s third son. White, who was portrayed by Marlon Wayans in MGM’s “Respect” biopic, died one year ago this week. His birthday is also March 25.
“That seems like a perfect day to release a record in both their honor,” says Richards, who now splits his time between Michigan and southwest Florida with his wife.
Franklin and White divorced in 1969, and Richards was raised by his father in Detroit. He grew up with an eclectic musical taste, scrolling the local radio dial and finding himself enchanted by pop and rock as much as the R&B he was immersed in. By the time he was 8, he was listening to Frank Zappa, and it was off to the races.
Growing musical skills
Richards was a relative guitar novice when he headed to Michigan State University in the early ‘80s, but his skills quickly matured as his band the Preps gigged around East Lansing, playing bars and frat parties and eventually landing opening slots with bands such as Modern English.
His mom took notice. In 1984, with a two-night stand booked at the Chicago Theatre during Thanksgiving week and needing a guitarist, she asked Richards to join her band onstage. He had to borrow an amp from a friend.
“I was terrified,” he says. “I’d never done anything of that magnitude.”
But things clicked, and Richards became a regular part of Franklin’s touring group. It was a job that left plenty of room for his own musical ventures: Having recently sworn off flying, Franklin was now playing just 15 or 20 dates a year. Still, it was enough to help strengthen his chops.
“It was by her grace that I was allowed to grow and become an even better musician,” he says.
But Richards’ musical pursuits weren’t initially encouraged by his father, who had done his own time in the entertainment trenches and had misgivings.
“What he emphasized in our home was not showbiz but education,” Richards says. “He was about staying as far as away from it as possible. He knew the pratfalls, the things most people don’t think about, in the music business. He wanted to put me on a different track.”
Forging his path
Three years after his Franklin’s death, Richards says he remains awed by her musical legacy while continuing to take pride in new milestones — such as Rolling Stone magazine’s recent coronation of “Respect” as the greatest song of all time.
His long years of reticence about attaching his solo career to her train came from a reflective stance. He’d had what he calls “eye-opening” encounters with other children of celebrities — many struggling with that role and even some, Richards says, who seemed stunted for life.
He was happier to pattern himself on the likes of Kate Hudson and Norah Jones — the daughters of Goldie Hawn and Ravi Shankar, respectively — who forged their own paths in the arts, distinct from their famous parents.
“To some folks, it might look like, ‘He was denying his own mother.’ It’s not that at all,” Richards says. “I love both my parents dearly. But it’s important to be your own man, stand on your own feet, handle your own business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.