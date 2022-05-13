New Guardians of the Galaxy coaster to open at EPCOT

This one is for all of the Groot and Star Lord fans! This Memorial Day weekend, EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort is taking its thrill to a whole new galaxy with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster.
A cosmic thrill
Disclaimer: There will be a lot of references that only true Marvel fans will understand!
Riders will join Rocket, Groot, Drax, Gamora and Peter Quill (aka Star Lord) as they travel from the Andromeda Galaxy to Earth aka Terra. The crew set off to learn about the culture and people of Xander until things take a turn for the worst and guardians have to step in to save the day—well, universe!
Not quite on the Thanos level like what the Avengers had to deal with, but still pretty intense and a call for the galaxy’s mightiest heroes.
Coaster of firsts
The coaster is EPCOT’s first “other-worldly’’ showcase and allows guests to be emerged in the world of the cosmic Marvel characters. It’s also EPCOT’s first roller coaster, Disney’s first reverse launch coaster and one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world, covering more than 200,000 square feet.
The coaster jumps you through the galaxy to the soundtracks such as Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Run The World” and Gloria Estefan’s “Conga.”
“I think it’s such an immersive experience,” EPCOT’s general manager, Kartika Rodriguez, told the Florida Courier.
Rodriguez, who is the first Black, female vice president to lead a Walt Disney World theme park and who is also a roller coaster fan, says you don’t have to be familiar with the GOTG to enjoy the vibes.
“I think the way that our Walt Disney Imagineers have created the storyline, you will understand,” she said. “Our guests don’t have to be fans, but they will understand the story because our Imagineers are the best at creating a story and pulling people into experiences.”
Non-coaster fans
Unlike typical coasters, this attraction is meant to keep you more focused on the action and scenery around you and less on the twists, turns and drops your stomach is doing on the tracks.
“This roller coaster is much smoother than anyone you’ve ever seen,” Rodriguez explained. “It actually rotates, so you don’t have the kind of traditional jerky motion that you see in other ones.”
She adds, “It doesn’t have these huge drops, so your stomach shouldn’t drop too much,” which is good news for those who are not big coaster fans.
Spoiler alert: there’s a reverse 360 part but we hope you can experience it for yourself!
The attraction officially opens on May 27. Cosmic Rewind is part of Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary.
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” premieres in theaters on May 5, 2023 and is part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Other Phase Four Marvel movie premieres include “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (May 6, 2022), “Thor: Love and Thunder” (July 8, 2022) and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 11, 2022).
