Orlando artists join Disney Springs Art Walk for Black Music Month

LAKE BUENA VISTA – A colorful painting by an Orlando area African American artist became the latest artwork added to the art murals at Disney Springs this week as Walt Disney World Resort acknowledges Juneteenth and Black Music Month.
Painter, photographer and printmaker Everett Spruill, known for his vibrant works influenced by the Civil Rights movement, jazz and blues music, unveiled his latest creation depicting those signature artistic themes at the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression.
“Documenting the history of jazz and blues is one of my greatest passions,” said Spruill. “I am inspired by the cultures of the African diaspora, and I hope to give the viewer a concise look at the African experience as expressed through my own perspective and visual aesthetic.”
Spruill’s mural joins the work of fellow Black artist and former Walt Disney Imagineer Laci Jordan. A Los Angeles designer, illustrator and creative director, Jordan concentrates on color, pop culture, the representation of marginalized people and the intersectionality that exists amongst these spheres.
Other artists whose murals are part of the Art Walk include Chad Mize, Stacey Aoyama and Eric Tan. In the coming months, additional works by artists with diverse backgrounds will be added to the dedicated space
The Disney Springs Art Walk is just one of the many ways that guests can Celebrate Soulfully with experiences that honor and pay tribute to Black heritage and culture through music, food, art and more at Walt Disney World Resort throughout the year and especially during June to mark Juneteenth and Black Music Month.
Some additional ways guests can continue to Celebrate Soulfully at Walt Disney World Resort are:
At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, guests can meet talented African artisans at Mombasa Marketplace and even take home some of their unique craftworks.
Guests can continue to discover soulful eats across the Walt Disney World Resort where various soul food dishes, beverages and ingredients will be featured. Later this month, Cooking With Soul will take a look at soulful summer foods, where guests can explore various African-inspired meat cooking techniques and twists on Southern-inspired comfort foods and desserts.
Local Green Orlando is a Black-owned food truck and the first permanent plant-based food location at Disney Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.