The Orlando Urban Film Festival will host “Melanated Movies with a Message” on Saturday, Sept. 5 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Orlando Museum of Art.
The event will feature the premiere of the new film, “The Forgettable Life of Liam White,” written, directed and produced by filmmaker Harold Jackson III.
The stars in the movie include Shaun Woodland (“The First Purge’’); actress, singer and dancer Jasmine Guy (“A Different World’’) and Terrence Connor “T.C.’’ Carson (“Living Single’’).
“Talent Room Entertainment, Inc. is especially excited to sponsor this event because OUFF offers exceptional programs that provide exposure and educational programs for African Americans in film, music, writing, and other creative areas. said Prince Levy, president of the Talent Room Entertainment Inc., and Glenn Jones, founder and chief creative officer. “Harold Jackson III is an amazing director who has won numerous awards. He is very talented, and we are proud to help him reach for the stars.’’
“I am honored to be able to sponsor the first “Melanated Movies with a Message” event in Orlando,” noted Joni Wilson Ferguson, founder and managing director at Leaders Amplify. “It is the beginning of many events planned to raise awareness and support local and future filmmakers in the Orlando area.”
Leaders Amplify is a professional development organization specializing in tools and resources for leaders with technical backgrounds who want to accelerate their careers.
The Orlando premiere will be preceded by networking activities during a wine mixer, a photo session on the red carpet and a silent auction. After the film showing, a discussion will be led by Candace Diehl, host of the show, “Point of View.’’
Seats may be reserved for this ticketed event through Eventbrite, at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/166104112873. Masks are mandatory.
For more information about “Melanated Movies with a Message” or the Orlando Urban Film Festival, visit www.orlandouff.com.
