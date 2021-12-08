Playboy names Cardi B as first Creative Director in Residence

LOS ANGELES – Playboy, the globally recognized, iconic lifestyle brand announced on Dec.7 an expansive collaboration with multi-platinum music superstar, entrepreneur and social activist Cardi B.
In her new role as Playboy’s first-ever Creative Director in Residence, Cardi will provide artistic direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations and more.
In addition, Cardi B will serve as the founding Creative Director and a founding member of Playboy’s upcoming creator-led platform, Centerfold.
“It is a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family. I can’t believe this is real,” said Cardi B. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait!”
Cardi B continued, “I’m also excited to launch our new creator-led platform, Centerfold. Creators today deserve to express themselves freely and unfiltered. They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality. And they deserve to own their future. This is what Centerfold is all about. For all those creators out there doing bold, revolutionary, truly culture-shifting things, come join me.”
“Cardi B is a creative genius, and we are absolutely thrilled and honored to bring her immense talent and creative vision to Playboy,” said Ben Kohn, CEO of PLBY Group.
“Through her unapologetic commitment to free expression, her dedication to lifting artistic voices and her celebration of sex and body positivity, Cardi is the embodiment of the Playboy brand. I can’t wait to see what Cardi, and our team develop together with our merchandise design, development and distribution capabilities and our best-in-class content production.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.