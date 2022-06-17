GOOMBAY FESTIVAL 2022
The City of Miami and partners presented Goombay Festival 2022 on June 11 and 12 at Elizabeth Virrick Park in Miami. The event is a celebration of the legacy of the Bahamian-rooted community known as Coconut Grove. The weekend event included a vibrant Junkanoo Goombay parade with costumed dancers, stilt walkers and more. There also were a number of musical performances as well, including appearances by singers Michele and Angie Griffin. See more Goombay photos at www.flcourier.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.