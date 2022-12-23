Reclaiming the Black relatives in the lives of abolitionists

Born and raised on a plantation in Charleston, South Carolina, Sarah and Angelina Grimke moved to Philadelphia, renounced their lives of white privilege, and became icons of the abolitionist and women’s rights movements in the 1830s.
In 1869, the sisters assumed responsibility for the care of their three nephews, Archie, Frank, and John, the sons of Henry Grimke, Sarah and Angelina’s sadistic brother, and Nancy Weston, one of his slaves.
In “The Grimkes,” Kerri Greenidge, a professor in the Department of Studies of Race, Colonialism and Diaspora at Tufts University, and the author of “Black Radical: The Life and Times of William Monroe Trotter,” provides an often-fascinating account of the multi-racial Grimke-Weston families.
Greenidge is sharply critical of the racial politics of ante-bellum white progressives. And she sets a high bar for the Grimke sisters.
“For all their sensitivity and compassion,” Greenidge maintains, Sarah and Angelina were far more concerned about ending slavery’s harmful impact on the souls of white folks than on the horrors “the peculiar institution” inflicted on Black men, women, and children.
Although they made it possible for Archie to graduate from Harvard Law School and co-founded the Washington D.C. chapter of the NAACP, and for Frank to graduate from Princeton Theological Seminary and serve as pastor of the prestigious Seventeenth Street Presbyterian Church in the nation’s capital, Greenidge insists, Sarah and Angelina did not treat their nephews as human beings “with feelings, thoughts, and ideas wholly independent of white benevolence.”
After writing what became canonical antislavery pamphlets and a high-profile lecture tour in 1837, the sisters spent the next 15 years raising their children “rather than storming state legislatures and speaking before packed meetinghouses.”
Nor does Greenidge give Angelina all that much credit for supporting a controversial resolution in 1863, five months after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, supporting the practical establishment of “the civil and political rights of all citizens of African descent and all women.”
The author also delivers a harsh assessment of the post-Civil War “colored elite.” A tiny percentage of the Black population from Boston to Washington, the colored elite “clung to its exclusive churches, color-conscious institutions, and rigid surveillance of the negro masses.”
Although she concedes that Archie and Frank Grimke, among others, supported anti-lynching legislation, desegregation of schools and public transportation, and voting rights for Black citizens in the South, Greenidge characterizes their commitment as hollow and short-lived.
“Just like the white Grimke sisters,” who scolded recently brutalized Blacks “for their supposedly poor grammar and budgetary failures,” the colored elite patronized poor Blacks “as a cause in service to racial uplift.”
As racial relations in the United States reached a nadir in the first two decades of the twentieth century, Archie and Frank “retreated to the house on Corcoran Street,” took afternoon strolls to art galleries and attended Sunday morning sermons, “thoroughly respected, and politically irrelevant Black patricians.”
A woman’s fight
According to Greenidge, the Black women in this family were more likely than the men to address American enslavement and its legacy.
Archie and Frank’s enslaved mother, Nancy Weston, managed to get some time to raise her own chickens, pigs, and grow vegetables; often prevented Henry Grimke from beating her fellow slaves; and convinced him to make some provisions for their enslaved sons.
Charlotte Forten, Frank’s wife, taught in South Carolina’s Sea Islands during the Civil War, and published an essay in the Atlantic Monthly describing “the beauty and dignity of former enslaved people.”
Angelina Weld Grimke, Archie’s daughter, who had been “raised to express pity and personal distance from the poorer masses,” ultimately confronted the long-term effects of slavery’s brutal history and the “abject horror and unacknowledged sorrow of a generation just discovering the lie at the heart” of the ethos of racial respectability.
Angela Weld Grimke’s play, “Rachel,” was not only a protest against the movie “Birth of a Nation,” and the failure to pass anti-lynching legislation, but a rebuke of Blacks who refused to address “past racial trauma and present-day racial injustice.”
Also, it was a rebuke of the colored elite that had raised her, and platitudes about deliverance from sin and entitlement to justice embraced by two great-aunts the Harlem Renaissance playwright and poet had never met.
Dr. Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University. He wrote this review for the Florida Courier.
