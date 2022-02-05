Rihanna seems to have babies on the brain now too.
The 33-year-old “Love on the Brain” singer is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, People reported on Monday.
The duo was photographed over the weekend in Harlem, New York — the rapper’s hometown — with Rihanna showing her bare baby bump under an open oversized pink coat and a bejeweled gold cross.
A publicist for Rihanna did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily News.
The couple went public with their relationship in November 2020 following months of speculation after Rihanna’s split from billionaire Hassan Jameel.
“The love of my life,” A$AP Rocky called her in a May GQ cover shoot. “My lady.”
Neither parent-to-be has commented publicly on the expected arrival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.