Rayan Lawrence doesn’t let his success make him arrogant.
Lawrence, who plays K-9 in the hit Starz show “BMF” (Black Mafia Family), is just enjoying his newfound fame as the show’s new lead character.
Lawrence told the Informer, “I love this, it’s so cool.”
“Back in New York, I went to a fashion show, and everyone there loves K-9. Because of what we’re doing with the character, everyone loves me.”
“BMF” tells the true story of how the Flenory brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory, fought their way out of poverty and the war on drugs in Detroit to become cultural and hip-hop game changers.
As the Flenory brothers build a national empire, their pursuit of the American Dream is tied in with themes of family, faith, and loyalty.
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, a business and hip-hop mogul, is the executive producer of the hit show. Starz just announced that it has signed on for a third season of “BMF.”
The aspect of family creates a great attraction for Lawrence, he asserted.
“I was raised to value family, so it’s been amazing to be a part of this,” he said. “And to work with 50 Cent again. I worked with him on ‘Power,’ and I’ve been so excited to meet him.”
LaLa Anthony, Mo’Nique, Steve Harris, and others also appear on “BMF.”
But playing the role of K-9, a ruthless gang leader aligned with Big Meech, counts as Lawrence’s biggest role to date.
In the past, he has appeared as a guest on shows like “Ironside,” “FBI” and “Magnum P.I.”
He said that when he was a guest on “Blue Bloods,” he learned a lot from the famous actor Tom Selleck.
But he also gives credit to actor and director Shiek Mahmud-Bey, who has made a name for himself onscreen and teaches actors like Lawrence through his “Char’Actors” company and “Shiek Studios.” New York, Detroit, Arkansas, and Atlanta are all now home to Shiek Studios.
“A director told me about Shiek, so I looked him up and thought, ‘Oh, I get it.’ I wanted to be a part of what he was doing, and I love the way he does his job. He helped me with auditions and gave me advice on BMF,” he explained.
Lawrence said Mahmud-Bey taught him to be true to the characters he portrays.
“I learned a lot from what he taught me,” Lawrence added. “Be honest and sure of yourself, and be present, ready to listen and answer. That’s what he said to me.”
That advice worked out well.
Lawrence said he was moved to learn more about the history of slavery while he was making the movie “Underground.” Before the movie, Lawrence said he stayed away from those stories because they were traumatizing.’
Lawrence’s first job was as a model, but he said he was bored.
He said he enjoyed acting better than being a model. “I started looking into characters to figure out how they thought, and I love the process,” Lawrence asserted. “After all these years, I still love the process, including going to auditions.”
