RENO, Nev. — The traffic jam leaving the Burning Man festival eased up considerably Tuesday as the exodus from the mudcaked Nevada desert entered a second day following massive rain that left tens of thousands of partygoers stranded for days.
A pair of brothers from Arizona who took their 67-year-old mother with them to Burning Man for the first time spent 11 hours into early Tuesday morning just getting out of the festival site about 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Reno.
“It was a perfect, typical Burning Man weather until Friday — then the rain started coming down hard,” said Phillip Martin, 47. “Then it turned into Mud Fest.”
Event organizers began letting traffic flow out on the main road around 2 p.m. local time Monday — even as they urged attendees to delay their exit to help ease traffic.
By Tuesday morning, wait times had dropped from roughly five hours to two to three hours, according to the official Burning Man account on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The annual celebration in one of the most remote places in America launched on a San Francisco beach in 1986 and has since grown. Nearly 80,000 artists, musicians and activists visit the Black Rock Desert every year to build a makeshift camp city virtually overnight in preparation for the ceremonial burnings of a towering, faceless effigy and a temple dedicated to the dead.
Emphasizes self-sufficiency
Most attendees travel to the stark desert for a week to express themselves with music and art, commune with nature, or “find themselves.” Others visit the ancient lake bottom for a psychedelic party full of hallucinogens and nudity before the burning of the wooden effigy.
The event this year began Aug. 27 and was scheduled to end Monday morning, with attendees breaking down camps and cleaning up — until the rains came.
After more than a half-inch (1.3 centimeters) of rain fell Friday, Sept. 1, flooding turned the playa to foot-deep mud — closing roads and forcing burners to lean on each other for help.
Burning Man emphasizes self-sufficiency, and many burners arrive in Black Rock Desert with limited supplies, expecting to face challenges in the form of brutal heat, dust storms — or torrential rains.
Disruptions are part of the event’s recent history: Dust storms forced organizers to temporarily close entrances to the festival in 2018, and the event was twice canceled altogether during the pandemic.
The road closures came just before the first of the ceremonial fires were scheduled to begin Saturday night. Shortly thereafter, the fires themselves were postponed as authorities worked to reopen exit routes by the end of the Labor Day weekend.
“The Man” was torched Monday night, but the temple was set to burn at 8 p.m. Tuesday. By tradition, revelers leave the names of departed loved ones and other remembrances to be burned in the temple.
The rain also posed significant challenges for authorities responding to emergency situations — including the death of a man identified as 32-year-old Leon Reece.
Due to the rain, access to the area where Reece was reported unresponsive was delayed, but authorities said it did not appear weather played a role in his death. A cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy, which can take six to eight weeks, according to the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office.
Associated Press reporters Rio Yamat in Las Vegas, Michael Casey in Boston, R.J. Rico in Atlanta, Lea Skene in Baltimore, Juan Lozano in Houston and Julie Walker in New York contributed.
