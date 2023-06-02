‘The Little Mermaid’ opens with fanfare, caps a history of misogynoir

Waves of positive reaction surround Walt Disney Pictures’ remake of “The Little Mermaid,” that was released Friday, May 26.
The film made a big splash at the domestic box office last weekend, debuting in first place and collecting $117.5 million by the end of the Memorial Day weekend. Internationally, “The Little Mermaid” launched at $68.3 million for a global cumulative of $163.8 million.
But there are hints of darkness in the water, too, with the road to box-office success polluted with racist hate related to the casting of Halle Bailey, a Black actress, as the title character of 18-yearold mermaid Ariel. It’s part of a disturbing pattern of Black and Afro-Latina women getting the most toxic backlash in sci-fi/fantasy fandom, for getting cast in movie and TV character roles originally conceived as white women.
The racist backlash goes as far back as when Eartha Kitt was cast as Catwoman in ABC’s 1966 to 1968 TV series “Batman,” which was based on DC Comics characters. Halle Berry also got an overwhelming amount of negativity for being cast as the title character in Warner Bros. Pictures’ 2004 flop “Catwoman,” although the movie was also panned overall by critics and audiences.
Interestingly, many of these racists are noticeably silent when white people play roles originally conceived as non-white. Scarlett Johansson’s starring role in 2017’s “Ghost in the Shell” (from Paramount Pictures) and Tilda Swinton’s supporting role in 2016’s “Doctor Strange” (from Marvel Studios) were originally Asian characters in comic books.
Although there was some controversy over this “whitewashed casting,” it didn’t come close to the animosity that people of color face for race-swapping roles.
The reality of what Black and Afro-Latina actresses face is reflected in this 2021 FandomWire piece listing the race-swapping superhero castings that fans “loved” or “hated” the most. In the piece, written by Bibhu Prasad Panda, all the Black or Afro-Latina actresses are listed in the “hated” category. Black male actors get mixed evaluations, while all the Asian/Pacific Islander actors are praised for their race-swapping roles.
When asked to comment on these noticeable racial discrepancies in Panda’s piece, FandomWire president Reilly Johnson responded by email to Black News & Views: “All opinions represent those of the author(s), not FandomWire as a whole. Though, I doubt there was any racist intent behind his list/opinion piece.”
Black News & Views tried to contact Panda, but he could not be reached through FandomWire or other forums.
“Unfortunately, pop culture is racially charged, and misogynoir is the lowest-hanging fruit,” says Karama Horne, founder of the website and podcast The Blerd Gurl. She also is author of the 2022 Marvel book “Black Panther: Protectors of Wakanda: A History and Training Manual of the Dora Milaje from the Marvel Universe.”
“Our community, especially within genre media, is very vocal. Social media algorithms favor attention,” Horne said. “Therefore, if anyone wants to get more eyes on their content or more podcast downloads, targeting Black women is the fastest way to do it because they are banking on the fact that we will show up and argue.”
The big controversy
“The Little Mermaid” is a remake of Disney’s 1989 animated film of the same name. It is based on Danish author Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale originally published in 1837.
Disney’s live-action “The Little Mermaid” takes place in and around the sea waters of a Caribbean island, which is why there is a multiracial cast. South African-British actress Noma Dumezweni, who is Black, plays Queen Selina, the adoptive mother of white Prince Eric (played by Jonah Hauer-King), who is Ariel’s love interest in the movie.
Daveed Diggs, another Black person in the movie’s principal cast, has the animation voice role of Ariel’s guardian crab Sebastian.
Bailey, who rose to fame as one-half of the sister singing duo Chloe x Halle, was announced as the star of “The Little Mermaid” back in 2019. Before even seeing any footage from the movie, many of the racists on social media said they would boycott the movie because, they claimed, this version of “The Little Mermaid” pushed a “woke” political agenda. There’s also been a racist agenda to get others to not only boycott the movie but also boycott Disney because of Bailey’s leading role.
During the media tour to promote “The Little Mermaid,” Bailey was open about her thoughts on the attacks. “As a Black person, you just expect it and it’s not really a shock anymore,” Bailey said. She added that her mentor Beyoncé advised her not to get caught up in the negative comments or react to the haters.
Bailey also noted in The Face interview that she did not get the role in “The Little Mermaid” because of her race. However, she acknowledged how important Black representation is for movies where the principal cast members could consist almost entirely of white people.
“People don’t understand that when you’re Black there’s this whole other community,” Bailey said. “It’s so important for us to see ourselves.”
In a 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, “The Little Mermaid” remake director Rob Marshall addressed the controversy about Bailey’s casting. Marshall says there was “no agenda” in race or politics when it came to deciding who would get the role of Ariel.
Said Marshall, “We just were looking for the best actor for the role, period. The end.”
Christi Carras of the Los Angeles Times/TNS contributed to the article.
