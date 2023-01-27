MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar presents the third annual Afro-Carib Festival set for 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Parkway.
The Afro-Carib festival, presented by Visit Lauderdale, is where Black History Month meets Reggae Month to celebrate the blended cultures that evolved through a shared bond rooted in African origins. Ticket holders will enjoy live performances by a roster of artists representing reggae, afrobeats, afropop, kompa, reggaeton, salsa and more.
“Part of who we are as a people, descendants from African and Caribbean roots, is reflected in the music, instruments and dance that make up our rich culture and heritage,” said City of Miramar Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis.
“When you listen to the lyrics of these artistes and feel the rhythm of the Afro-Reggae-inspired beat, it resonates deep within the soul, and it is what we want to bring to this celebration of our multi diverse community in Miramar.”
Headlining the popular music and culture festival is Koffee, Jamaica’s “reggae ambassador of positive energy.” Nigerian-born singer and song-writer Tekno will grace the Afro-Carib stage with his energetic Afropop performance.
Using fusions of rap and reggaeton, Grammy-nominated, Cuban-born Jacob Forever is known for his artistic diversity between bachata, urban and reggaeton. He has collaborated with international artists such as Farruko, Pitbull, Thalia, Enrique Iglesias, De La Ghetto and Nacho among others.
“Tylenol” Haitian Hitmaker J. Perry has been blazing the international music charts since the release of his first single “Dekole.”
Local food vendors will serve up Caribbean and African dishes, and merchandise representing the many cultures of the Diaspora.
General admission tickets at $25 and VIP tickets at $125 are on sale now at Ticketmaster. Parking is $10 cash.
For more information, visit www.afrocaribfestmiramar.com or call 954-602-3178.
