‘Wakanda Forever’ extends box-office reign

NEW YORK — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” extended its box-office reign in its second week of release with $67 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates on Nov. 20.
After its $180 million launch, Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther” sequel slid 63% in its second frame. On its way to more than $1.3 billion in ticket sales, the original “Black Panther” held unusually well, dipping only 44.7% in its second weekend in 2018. But most recent Marvel releases have seen similar or slightly worse declines. “
Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Black Widow” all declined 68% on their second weekend.
“Wakanda Forever,” made in the wake of T’Challa star Chadwick Boseman’s death, stars Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta. It has amassed $546 million globally thus far and should continue to drive sales over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
