The Oscars are looking at three of comedy’s leading ladies to host next month’s ceremony.
Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall are finalizing plans to host the 2022 Academy Awards, Variety reported.
The Oscars haven’t enlisted a host since 2018, but ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich confirmed last month that organizers plan to have one at this year’s March 27 ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The Manhattan-born Schumer is known for her popular stand-up routines, her “Inside Amy Schumer” sketch series, and her leading roles in the comedy films “Trainwreck” and “I Feel Pretty.”
Hall, who earned degrees from Fordham University and NYU, is a fan favorite from the “Scary Movie” parody franchise, and more recently starred in the 2017 road trip comedy “Girls Trip,” which was produced by Will Packer. Packer is producing this year’s Oscars.
And Sykes, an Emmy winner for “The Chris Rock Show,” is known for her stand-up career and dozens of memorable film and TV performances. She wrote for the Academy Awards ceremony in 2002 as well.
Representatives for the Oscars and ABC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Packer or any of the three stars. An official announcement is reportedly expected to be made Tuesday, Feb. 15 on ABC’s “Good Morning America” program.
Schumer, 40, recently shared an Instagram post with the caption, “Big fun news comin.”
First-time hosts
This would mark the first time that Schumer, Hall or Sykes has hosted the Oscars. It would also be the first Oscars ceremony with multiple hosts since 2011, and the first with three since 1987.
Few details about the 2022 ceremony have been announced publicly, but Variety reports Packer has considered splitting the three-hour broadcast into different segments led by three separate hosts. Jon Hamm was among the stars who spoke with Packer about a possible hosting gig.
The 2017 and 2018 editions of the Oscars were hosted by ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, while Chris Rock led the 2016 show.
Kevin Hart had been selected to headline the 2019 Oscars, but the comedian stepped down from the role ahead of the show after old tweets featuring anti-gay language resurfaced.
The past three ceremonies have seen presenters help keep the shows flowing in lieu of an official host.
Ratings have steadily declined for recent Oscars broadcasts, with last year’s show setting an all-time low by only drawing about 10 million viewers. The show hasn’t recorded 30 million viewers since 2017 after regularly approaching or exceeding 40 million viewers less than a decade ago.
The nominations for the 2022 Oscars were unveiled last week, with the dark Western drama “The Power of the Dog” leading all films as a finalist in 12 categories. That included nods for best picture, best director for Jane Campion, and acting nominations for each of the film’s four main stars.
