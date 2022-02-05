Wendy Williams’ favorite guest hosts announced to return

NEW YORK — No one is quite sure when (and if) Wendy Williams will return to her eponymous chatfest.
But in the meantime, the show will go on with a new lineup of guest hosts throughout the month of February, following the extended absence of the daytime diva due to “ongoing health issues.”
Producers of the nationally syndicated talk show announced that Williams’ hiatus will continue through February and into early March, as the slate of the monthlong slate of guest hosts kick off with comedian Michael Rapaport through Feb. 4.
The 51-year-old “Atypical” actor had to abruptly cancel a nearweek long guest host stint earlier this month after contracting COVID.
Hip-hop stars Fat Joe and Remy Ma will also return as guest hosts from Feb. 7-11, followed by the vivacious multi-hyphenate Bevy Smith and former TV personality Terrence J from Feb. 14-18.
Emmy Award-winning funnywoman Sherri Shepherd, who previously scored high ratings as a guest host and has been talked of as a possible permanent replacement, will return from Feb. 21-25.
Rapaport is scheduled to return as a guest host from Feb. 28 through March 4.
Williams has been absent from the Debmar-Mercury-produced show since the start of its 13th season; she was originally expected to return on for the Sept. 20 premiere, which ended up postponed three times due to her alleged COVID-19 diagnosis, as well as “ongoing medical issues.”
The 57-year-old Asbury Park, New Jersey, native has openly discussed her cocaine habit and battle with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disease that causes an overactive thyroid.
The former Black radio shock jock was last seen publicly during a December paparazzi opportunity as she exited a Miami wellness facility and making her way to an SUV.
