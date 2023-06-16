‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans want Vanna White as new host

“Wheel of Fortune” fans would like to solve the puzzle of who’s going to replace host Pat Sajak once he leaves the long-running game show.
For some avid watchers, longtime letter turner and co-host Vanna White is the front-runner to take over the show from Sajak, who announced his retirement on June 12.
For more than 40 years, White has shared the screen with Sajak and helped numerous contestants solve word puzzles with the delicate touch of her hand.
“When we started @WheelofFortune, who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later?” White replied to Sajak’s announcement. “I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!”
White, 66, made her “Wheel of Fortune” debut in December 1982. White has flipped countless letters, donned more than 7,000 dresses and even took over for three weeks when Sajak recovered from surgery in 2019.
For some devoted “Wheel” fans, White is Sajak’s natural successor.
“With Pat Sajak retiring, the ONLY smart thing is to make VANNA WHITE the new host of WHEEL OF FORTUNE! She’s already proven herself as a substitute host, everybody loves her and she can provide smooth, unbroken continuity,” one Twitter user wrote Tuesday.
