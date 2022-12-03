William Still: The unsung hero of the Underground Railroad

In “The Black Man, His Antecedents, His Genius, And His Achievements,” an encyclopedia of distinguished Black Americans published in 1863, William Wells Brown included a sketch of William Still. Brown singled out the pivotal role Still played as an officer of the Vigilance Committee of Philadelphia’s Anti-Slavery Society, which coordinated activities of the Underground Railroad.
“A self-made man who had been born free to enslaved parents, Still was a model of Black uplift as well as political activism,” Brown wrote. Nine years later, Still published “The Underground Railroad,” an 800-page account of hundreds of the fugitive slaves he helped resettle in northern states and Canada.
According to Andrew Diemer, a professor of history at Towson University and author of “Vigilance: The Life of William Still, Father of the Underground Railroad,” Still’s book is “the single most important source” for understanding the inner workings of the Underground Railroad.” When Still died in 1902, his admirers celebrated him as “The Father of the Underground Railroad.”
Nevertheless, for more than a century, Still “has been marginalized, sometimes even forgotten,” Diemer says. In “Vigilance,” Diemer goes a long way toward restoring Still to his rightful place as a significant figure in the anti-slavery and abolitionist movements.
Diemer documents the myriad ways in which Still shaped, promoted, and protected the Underground Railroad. He reminds us that the success of that invaluable, often invisible, and not always well-organized enterprise depended on enlisting extensive grassroots networks of whites and Blacks.
‘Skill and courage’
Like Still, Diemer singles out the determination, skill and courage of fugitive slaves and the willingness of Black communities to harbor them as the Underground Railroad’s most powerful engineers.
To keep a step ahead of slave catchers, Still pored over advertisements in Southern newspapers identifying runaways. He was in the forefront of opposition to the Fugitive Slave Law.
A substantial percentage of fugitive slaves aided by the Vigilance Committee stayed in Still’s home. Also, Still helped some of them find lost lovers, children, siblings and parents.
He developed a relationship with John Minkins, a Black steward on the steamship City of Richmond, and others like him, to transport fugitives to Philadelphia and then to safe destinations. Still organized meetings, featuring William Lloyd Garrison and Frederick Douglass, to raise money for abolitionist initiatives.
Still was also active in efforts to establish racial equality in Philadelphia, Diemer reveals. He challenged the policy of segregation in the city’s streetcars, denouncing the exclusion of “respectable persons on the grounds of complexion.”
Fought segregation
Although appeals to influential white citizens to honor the service of Black soldiers to the Union, and negotiations with individual car companies were not successful, the state legislature desegregated streetcars in 1867. Still also chaired a committee lobbying for Black suffrage and rejoiced in the adoption of the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Diemer acknowledges that Still could be proud, prickly and sanctimonious. Supremely confident in his own judgment and the importance of personal responsibility, “self-denial, practical economy and patient endurance” in racial uplift, he seemed at times to lack sympathy for the Black masses.
In the final decades of his life, Still helped establish Black branches of the YMCA to create a Christian environment for young men who might otherwise gravitate toward less wholesome activities. Disillusioned with the Republican Party, Still voted for Prohibition Party candidates.
These traits and tendencies should not diminish his legacy, Diemer asserts. Although Still was not “a towering, heroic individual,” he was “a connector,” who helped empower “ordinary Black people,” the author writes.
As William Wells Brown discovered when he visited communities of Black refugees in Canada, Still was revered for his indispensable assistance in their flight to freedom. It’s a role worth celebrating in 2022.
Dr. Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University. He wrote this review for the Florida Courier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.