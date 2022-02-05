Zora! music festival rescheduled to June

EATONVILLE - On Jan. 20, the Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community (P.E.C.) announced modifications to the 33rd Zora Neale Hurston Festival of the Arts and Humanities.
The organization said in a statement last month that its outdoor music festival would be pushed to June because of a surge of COVID-19 infections in Central Florida.
Winfred Chad McKendric, president of P.E.C said, “With COVID still being present and the Omicron variant now taking over, board members state that rescheduling is the best for the safety and health of all attendees.’’
According to McKendrick, tickets purchased for the festival in January will be accepted for the new dates in June. Full refunds are also available upon request via https://zorafestival.org under the Tickets tab.
The festival is named in honor of Hurston (1891-1960), the famous Harlem Renaissance author. She was born in Eatonville on Jan. 7, 1891.
More information about the festival is available at https://zorafestival.org.
