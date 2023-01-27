My hazelnut praline muffins may sound sophisticated but trust me – they’re delicious. The hazelnuts give them a nice, roasted, nutty flavor, and the vanilla and brown sugar provide them with a lot of depth.
Another great thing about these muffins is that they’re very customizable.
You could add more nuts, chocolate chips, or anything else.
With these muffins, your house will smell like a pro baker’s shop!
HAZELNUT PRALINE MUFFINS
- 1/2 cup butter
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 tbsp vanilla
- 2 cups flour
- 3 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup hazelnuts
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 2 tbsp water
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F and line a muffin tin.
Place hazelnuts on a tray lined with parchment paper and bake until they’re fragrant and browned about 8-10 minutes. Set aside.
In a medium saucepan, add your water and sugar. Cook until it comes to a boil, then add hazelnuts. Stir until hazelnuts are fully coated. Pour hazelnuts back onto a parchmentlined tray. Let cool.
Break hazelnuts into smaller pieces and blend in a food processor until smooth paste forms. Set aside.
Mix flour, salt, baking soda, and baking powder in a large bowl, then set aside.
In a separate bowl, cream together butter and sugar until fluffy. Then mix eggs and vanilla until thoroughly combined.
Alternate adding the flour and milk to the butter mixture. Once thoroughly combined, fill muffin tins with batter.
Take about a tablespoon of hazelnut praline and swirl it through the batter.
Bake for 15-20 minutes or until brown.
Paris Brown is an NNPA Newswire contributor.
