HOLIDAY MINI BEEF MEATBALL SKEWERS WITH CRANBERRY BARBECUE SAUCE

Recipe courtesy of Beef Loving Texans
Total time: 50 minutes
Servings: 12
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 cup fresh zucchini, grated
- 1 egg
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 1/2 inch
- 2 red bell peppers, diced
- 1/2 inch
- 2 green bell peppers, diced
- 1/2 inch
- 12 skewers (6 inches)
- Cranberry Barbecue Sauce:
- 1 can (16 ounces) whole berry cranberry sauce
- 3 tablespoons barbecue sauce
Preheat oven to 400 F.
In medium bowl, lightly mix ground beef, zucchini, egg, salt and pepper until thoroughly combined. Shape into 24 1-inch meatballs. Alternately thread meatballs, onions, red peppers and green peppers onto skewers. Place skewers on shallow-rimmed baking sheet.
Bake 22-25 minutes, or until instant-read thermometer inserted into center of meatball registers 160 F.
To make cranberry barbecue sauce: In medium saucepan, combine cranberry sauce and barbecue sauce; simmer 5 minutes, or until flavors blend.
Drizzle sauce over skewers or serve as dipping sauce.
