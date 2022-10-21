KALE AND QUINOA BOWL WITH SALMON

Recipe courtesy of Alton Brown on behalf of Neuriva
Servings: 4
Kale and Quinoa Bowl:
- 1 bunch lacinato or “dinosaur” kale, stems removed and cut into ribbons (about 4 ounces, stemmed)
- 1 bunch (1 1/2 ounces) flat leaf parsley, stems removed and roughly chopped
- 2 shallots, thinly sliced
- 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 1 lemon, zest and juice only
- 2 large garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 cup plain, low-fat yogurt
- 4 ounces firm feta cheese, divided
- 1cup (3 1/2 ounces) walnuts, toasted and lightly crushed, divided
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 cups cooked white quinoa
- 1/2 cup dried cherries
- freshly ground black pepper
Salmon:
- 2 skin-on salmon fillets (around 1-inch thick and 5 ounces each)
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons light olive oil
To make kale and quinoa bowls: In large bowl, toss kale, parsley and shallots with 2 tablespoons olive oil; set aside 10 minutes.
In bowl of food processor, puree remaining olive oil, lemon juice and zest, garlic, yogurt, 2 ounces feta, 1/3 of the walnuts and salt.
Pour dressing over greens then fold in quinoa, remaining walnuts, cherries and remaining feta.
Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving with several grinds of black pepper.
To make salmon: Wrap fillets in paper towels then heat large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat 5 minutes.
When skillet is hot, season fillets with salt. Add oil to skillet and carefully tilt to evenly cover bottom. When oil shimmers, slide fillets in, skin-side down, pressing each fillet firmly down with spatula.
Reduce heat to medium-low and cook 3 minutes then cover and cook 2 minutes.
Carefully flip fillets, cover and cook 1 minute, or until fillets reach desired doneness or internal temperature of at least 130 F** on thermometer inserted into centers.
To serve, separate kale and quinoa mixture into four bowls. Slice each fillet in half and place on top of kale and quinoa.
**The United States Department of Agriculture recommends a minimum internal temperature of 145 F
