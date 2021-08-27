COVID mobile clinics attract thousands

Monoclonal antibody treatment sites opened this month around the state.
Florida has administered monoclonal antibody treatment to more than 10,000 people to try to prevent severe illness from COVID-19, a top state official said Wednesday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has pushed to set up mobile clinics offering monoclonal antibody treatment as a way to relieve pressure on hospitals dealing with a surge of patients infected with COVID-19.
So far, 18 locations are offering the treatment, and a 19th site is opening in The Villages.
During a news conference Wednesday to announce the new Central Florida location, Kenneth Scheppke, chief medical officer for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said the state has provided the treatment to more than 10,000 patients since the first clinic was set up on Aug. 12 in Jacksonville.
Regeneron treatment
As of Wednesday, the DeSantis administration has not released data on the number of procedures performed at each clinic.
The treatment, produced by the drug company Regeneron, is administered to people who have been recently infected with COVID-19. Patients receive the treatment free of charge be- cause the state is administering doses previously purchased by the federal government.
Each of the mobile clinics is capable of treating 300 people a day. Scheppke said many of the locations started out slowly but began filling once people became aware that the state was handing out the treatment.
MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY TREATMENT SITES
Here are the sites around the state. For more information or to register, visit www.patientportalfl.com.
Alachua County
Fellowship Church
16916 Northwest U.S. Highway 441
High Springs, FL 32643
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bay County
Bay County Fairgrounds
2230 East 15th Street
Panama City, FL 32405
7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Brevard County
Kiwanis Island Park
951 Kiwanis Island Park Road
Merritt Island, FL 32952
7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Broward County
C.B. Smith Park
900 North Flamingo Road
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
7 days a week; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Charlotte County
Englewood Charlotte Public Library
3460 North Access Road
Englewood, FL 34224
7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Duval County
Jacksonville Public Library
304 North Main Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hillsborough County
Kings Forest Park
8008 East Chelsea Street
Tampa, FL 33610
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lee County
Old Bonita Springs Library 26876 Pine Avenue
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Manatee County
Manatee Memorial Hospital Complex
206 2nd Street East Bradenton, FL 34208
7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Miami-Dade County
Tropical Park
7900 Southwest 40 Street Miami, FL 33155
7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Okaloosa County
Northwest FL Fairgrounds 1958 Lewis Turner Boulevard
Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Orange County
Camping World Stadium
1 Citrus Bowl Place Orlando, FL 32805
7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Palm Beach County
West Gate Park
3691 Oswego Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pasco County
Fasano Center 11611 Denton Avenue Hudson, FL 34667
7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pinellas County
Holy Trinity Greek
Orthodox Church
409 South Old Coachman Road
Clearwater, FL 33765
Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Polk County
Church at the Mall
1010 East Memorial Blvd. Lakeland, FL 33801
7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
St. Lucie County
Havert L. Fenn Center
Virginia Avenue Fort Pierce, FL 34982
7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Volusia County
Ormond Beach Senior Center
351 Andrews Street Ormond Beach, FL 32174
7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Villages
Barnstorm Theater
2720 Brownwood Boulevard The Villages, FL 32163
7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
