Monoclonal antibody treatment sites opened this month around the state.

COVID mobile clinics attract thousands

A COVID monoclonal antibody treatment center opened last week at the C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines.

Florida has administered monoclonal antibody treatment to more than 10,000 people to try to prevent severe illness from COVID-19, a top state official said Wednesday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has pushed to set up mobile clinics offering monoclonal antibody treatment as a way to relieve pressure on hospitals dealing with a surge of patients infected with COVID-19.

So far, 18 locations are offering the treatment, and a 19th site is opening in The Villages.

During a news conference Wednesday to announce the new Central Florida location, Kenneth Scheppke, chief medical officer for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said the state has provided the treatment to more than 10,000 patients since the first clinic was set up on Aug. 12 in Jacksonville.

Regeneron treatment

As of Wednesday, the DeSantis administration has not released data on the number of procedures performed at each clinic.

The treatment, produced by the drug company Regeneron, is administered to people who have been recently infected with COVID-19. Patients receive the treatment free of charge be- cause the state is administering doses previously purchased by the federal government.

Each of the mobile clinics is capable of treating 300 people a day. Scheppke said many of the locations started out slowly but began filling once people became aware that the state was handing out the treatment.

MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY TREATMENT SITES

Here are the sites around the state. For more information or to register, visit www.patientportalfl.com.

Alachua County

Fellowship Church

16916 Northwest U.S. Highway 441

High Springs, FL 32643

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bay County

Bay County Fairgrounds

2230 East 15th Street

Panama City, FL 32405

7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brevard County

Kiwanis Island Park

951 Kiwanis Island Park Road 

Merritt Island, FL 32952

7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Broward County

C.B. Smith Park 

900 North Flamingo Road

Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

7 days a week; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Charlotte County

Englewood Charlotte Public Library

3460 North Access Road 

Englewood, FL 34224

7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Duval County 

Jacksonville Public Library

304 North Main Street

Jacksonville, FL 32202

7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hillsborough County

Kings Forest Park

8008 East Chelsea Street

Tampa, FL 33610

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lee County

Old Bonita Springs Library 26876 Pine Avenue

Bonita Springs, FL 34135 

7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Manatee County

Manatee Memorial Hospital Complex

206 2nd Street East Bradenton, FL 34208

7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Miami-Dade County

Tropical Park

7900 Southwest 40 Street Miami, FL 33155

7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Okaloosa County

Northwest FL Fairgrounds 1958 Lewis Turner Boulevard

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547

7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

Camping World Stadium

1 Citrus Bowl Place Orlando, FL 32805 

7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Palm Beach County

West Gate Park

3691 Oswego Avenue

West Palm Beach, FL 33409 

7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pasco County

Fasano Center 11611 Denton Avenue Hudson, FL 34667

7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pinellas County

Holy Trinity Greek

Orthodox Church

409 South Old Coachman Road

Clearwater, FL 33765

Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Polk County

Church at the Mall 

1010 East Memorial Blvd. Lakeland, FL 33801

7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Lucie County

Havert L. Fenn Center

Virginia Avenue Fort Pierce, FL 34982

7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Volusia County

Ormond Beach Senior Center 

351 Andrews Street Ormond Beach, FL 32174

7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Villages

Barnstorm Theater

2720 Brownwood Boulevard The Villages, FL 32163 

7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

