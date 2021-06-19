Hand sanitizer meant to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus might be hazardous to people’s health if applied in enclosed spaces or places with poor air circulation, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned Wednesday.
“We have received increasing reports of these side effects since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most people experienced minor or minimal effects; however, some cases required treatment by a health care professional,” according to an update from the agency.
Hand sanitizer should be used in well-ventilated areas, and hands should be completely dry before it is applied.
