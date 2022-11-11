BROWARD 2022 ‘SOUL BOWL’ / ELY HIGH VS. DILLARD HIGH
Florida Blue field teams fanned out at the annual “Soul Bowl,” the football game between two historically Black Broward County high schools, Blanche Ely and Dillard, to provide health insurance information. From left : Broward County Public Schools Central Area Regional Superintendent Darius Adamson, School Board Members Daniel P. Foganholi and Torey Alston, and Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright all looked on as Charles W. Cherry II of 623 Management ad agency presented a $15,000 check on behalf of Florida Blue to Dillard Principal Casandra D. Robinson.
