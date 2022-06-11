ORLANDO — The 10-year-old girl who last week shot and killed a woman who was fighting with her mother was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge, the Orlando Police Department announced Tuesday.
The child, whom the Orlando Sentinel isn’t naming because she is a minor, was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center in Orange County.
The Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment. It was not immediately clear if the agency was involved in the decision to charge the girl.
Witnesses told police her mother, Lakrisha Isaac, and the victim, Lashun Rodgers, had a prior dispute about social media posts when they got into a fight May 30 at the Jernigan Gardens apartment complex on Mercy Drive.
Isaac, who had been drinking, confronted Rodgers and her boyfriend before the women exchanged blows, an arrest affidavit said.
Isaac passed the child a backpack, where she found a gun and fired at Rodgers, hitting her in the head, police said. Rodgers’ boyfriend told police the child then said, “She shouldn’t have hit my momma.”
Isaac was jailed on charges of manslaughter by culpable negligence, aggravated assault, negligent storage of a firearm and child neglect. She’s currently in the Orange County Jail without bond.
The child was initially in the custody of the Department of Children and Families before she was arrested.
It’s not clear whether she’ll be tried as an adult.
A group of pastors gathered to pray on June 1 for the child and called on parents to be more attentive to their children, encouraging them also to participate in summertime events in the community.
