The Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. celebrated its centennial July 12-17 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The sorority was formed on Nov. 12, 1922, in Indianapolis by seven young educators. The July centennial celebration, with the theme, “Greater Women. Greater World,’’ included performances by Kirk Franklin, Charlie Wilson, comedian Ricky Smiley, and notable sorority member MC Lyte, and many others. The sorority is hosting multi-city centennial celebrations this year with a culmination event in November 2022 in Indianapolis. Sigma Gamma Rho has over 100,000 members and more than 500 chapters in the U.S., Bahamas, Bermuda, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, Germany and Korea.
100 years of sisterhood and service: Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority celebrates centennial
