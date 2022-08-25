Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25-year-old Democrat, could be on his way to Congress.
He won the primary race in Congressional District 10 on Tuesday night, which was open because of U.S. Rep. Val Demings’ Senate run. Frost, the grandson of a Cuban immigrant, will be the first Gen-Z member of Congress if he defeats his Republican opponent in the November general election.
Frost is a community activist who has worked for the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida. He also has been an organizing director of the March for Our Lives organization, which has pushed for stricter gun-control laws
“Today’s election is proof that Central Florida’s working families want representation that has the courage to ask for more. I share this victory with the nurses, forklift drivers, teachers, care-givers, social workers, farmers, union organizers, cashiers, and other members of this vibrant community who supported this campaign. I love this community and my decade-long fight for everything and everyone in it is just getting started,” Frost said in a statement released Tuesday night.
“I want to thank my opponents for their service to our community, as well as outgoing Rep. Val Demings, who I am now fully focused on electing to the United States Senate,’’ he said.
Frost will face Republican Calvin Wimbish in the general election. In an Orange County district where Democrats outnumber Republicans by a more than two-to-one margin, the 25-year-old is expected to win the seat.
In the primary, Frost defeated nine candidates, which included state Sen. Randolph Bracy and former U.S. Reps. Alan Grayson and Corrine Brown.
Frost’s winning campaign was endorsed by The Orlando Sentinel, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, as well as Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
Information from the Orlando Sentinel was used in this report.
