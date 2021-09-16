4 Florida kids among winners in Black bank’s national contest

OneUnited Bank, one of the country’s largest Black-owned banks, has announced the winners of its 11th annual “I Got Bank! Youth Essay & Art Contest.” Four of the 10 winners are from South Florida.
The winners are Travis Brown, 8, Hialeah; Gilana Freeman, 12, Dallas, Texas; Ariel Hartman, 10, Tamarac; Amel Johns, 12, Washington, D.C.; Jackson Lennox, 12, Sunrise; Aziza McKay, 10, Dorchester, Massachusetts; Ada Nazneen, 10, Rocklin, California; Kylie Olibrice, 9, Miami; Shalena Prakash, 11, Duarte, California; and Christian Turner, 9, Los Angeles.
Each of the 10 winners were awarded a $1,000 savings account.
As part of the contest, the students expressed how their families encouraged them to learn about money and how to use money for a purpose.
The panel of judges included Teri Williams, president of OneUnited Bank and its chief operating officer.
Williams wrote the book, “I Got Bank! What My Grandad Taught Me About Money,’’ after she discovered the lack of books geared toward educating urban youth about financial literacy.
“This year we were excited to see and read how children are obtaining knowledge about money and sharing financial experiences with their families. Congratulations to our winners and their families for making financial literacy a core value,’’ she said.
The “I Got Bank!” youth essay and art contest is part of a larger OneUnited Bank initiative to make financial literacy a core value of the Black community.
For more information, visit oneunited.com.
