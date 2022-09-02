4 new Broward School Board members sworn in

FORT LAUDERDALE — Broward’s newest School Board members wasted no time showing changes were coming, as they selected one of their own as the new chairman.
Torey Alston — one of five members recently appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (one in May and four last week) — was elected as the new chairman 5-4. The four longer-serving board members wanted Lori Alhadeff to hold that role. She was elected vice chair.
Alston, who recently stepped down as county commissioner, is a former student representative on the School Board.
DeSantis appointed Alston and three others — Manuel “Nandy” A. Serrano, Ryan Reiter and Kevin Tynan — on Aug. 26 after suspending four School Board members recommended for removal by a statewide grand jury report.
DeSantis also appointed Daniel Foganholi in May to replace Rosalind Osgood, who stepped down to become a state senator.
The new board members made clear that addressing problems identified by the grand jury would be a focus of the new board, including the problematic $800 million bond to renovate schools.
“My goal is to ensure holding our staff accountable to present clear and actionable resolution to all outlined in the report soon and very soon,” Alston said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.