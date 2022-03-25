41 Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies linked to gang-like groups

The top watchdog for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has identified more than 40 alleged members of gang-like groups of deputies that operate out of two sheriff’s stations.
In a letter Monday, Inspector General Max Huntsman said his office has compiled a partial list that includes 11 deputies who allegedly belong to the Banditos, which operate out of the East L.A. sheriff’s station, and 30 alleged Executioners from the Compton sheriff’s station.
He wrote that the list is based on information gleaned from investigations conducted by the Sheriff’s Department. Huntsman did not name the deputies and said his office has identified additional possible members from other sources.
What has previously been known about the secretive groups has often been stitched together from allegations and testimony in lawsuits.
The Sheriff’s Department has long faced allegations that the groups run roughshod over several stations, controlling commanders and glorifying aggressive policing tactics.
The inspector general’s new figures add to a growing body of information about the groups, which have existed in the Sheriff’s Department for decades.
Members typically get matching tattoos and go by names such as the Grim Reapers and Jump Out Boys.
