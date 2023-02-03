5 Midwest cities steeped in Black history to visit in 2023

CHICAGO — The Chicago area is undeniably teeming with the stories and contributions of historic African Americans, from the legacy of the Bronzeville neighborhood, to the DuSable Black History Museum and the Pullman National Monument.
But if you’re looking elsewhere, it’s just as easy to appreciate Black history in any number of Midwest destinations. Add a sidecar of history on the Bourbon Trail, take in a show rooted in Black culture, and make some memories of your own along the way with a visit to one of these five cities steeped in Black history.
Brooklyn & East St. Louis, Illinois
Home to Miles Davis, the stages where Tina Turner first performed, musician Steamboat Willie’s birthplace and Katherine Dunham’s lasting legacy, East St. Louis is splashed across the pages of Black history and the bios of some of America’s most influential cultural figures.
Dunham, a pioneering dancer and anthropologist who grew up in Chicago, settled in East St. Louis in the 1960s after bringing African and Afro-Caribbean dance to the world stage (and inspiring future dance icons such as Alvin Ailey and Eartha Kitt along the way).
The Katherine Dunham Centers for Arts and Humanities (kdcah.org) houses artifacts from her global travels and work — tours are available by appointment only — but has struggled to attract enough donors in recent years.
Just a 10-minute drive away is Brooklyn, Illinois, which vies for the title of oldest Black incorporated town in the United States. “Mother” Priscilla Baltimore is credited with founding the town with families of other free or formerly enslaved Black people from St. Louis in 1829.
Indianapolis
Indiana’s crown jewel of Black history might be the Madam Walker Legacy Center (madamwalkerlegacycenter.com), located in the building where Madam C.J. Walker oversaw her cosmetics and hair care empire, philanthropic efforts and cultural patronage.
As the first self-made female millionaire in the United States, Walker was devoted to ensuring people from marginalized communities could access the arts. The 1927-built theater — a rare still-standing African-Art Deco building — has hosted the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and Patti LaBelle and looks to continue Walker’s mission.
The Walker Building is located along Indiana Avenue, which distinguished itself as an epicenter of Black business and arts in the early 20th century. But displacement and rapid expansion of Indiana University campus starting in the 1950s drained the area of its Black residents and resources, although some have sought in recent years to reinvest in the neighborhood and revive its vibrant scene.
Louisville, Kentucky
The state’s well-trodden Bourbon Trail celebrates its iconic liquor with ample sampling, but there’s a less-appreciated history getting more attention these days, as well.
The legacy of Nathan “Nearest” Green, who taught distilling techniques to Jack Daniel himself, is commemorated in “The Unfiltered Truth: Black Americans in Bourbon,” an exhibit at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum (fraziermuseum.org). The tours, offered on the third Saturday of each month, showcase historical Black figures in the development of bourbon.
And if the kids (and adult boxing fans) are in tow, Louisville is home to the award-winning Muhammad Ali Center (alicenter.org), which retells the boxer’s life story in and outside the boxing ring and seeks to inspire the next generation through the principles that guided the athlete and activist’s life.
Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City is an ideal destination for celebrating jazz and blues. Head to the 18th & Vine district, where you can walk through history at the American Jazz Museum (americanjazzmuseum. org) — including artifacts such as Louis Armstrong’s trumpet — before taking in a jam session at its Blue Room and Gem Theater venues.
If you’re traveling with sports fans, visit the nearby Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (nlbm. com), which celebrates Black baseball players and leagues before integration. And for a musical end to your night, head to the Mutual Musicians Foundation (facebook.com/MutualMusiciansFoundation), potentially the oldest jazz house in the world, which stays open until 5 a.m.
Detroit
Almost every corner of Detroit is infused with Black history. Not to be missed is a selfie with The Fist, a monument to Detroit-raised boxer Joe Louis, and a visit to the often-overlooked WGPR-TV Historical Society Museum (wgprmuseum.org) that commemorates the nation’s first Black-owned and operated television station.
The Motown Museum (motownmuseum.org) is set to reopen for tours in mid-February after an expansion that includes a plaza with pop-up performances.
Nearby, the longtime home of Rosa Parks in the Wildemere Park neighborhood was designated on the National Register of Historic Places in 2021 but remains a private residence.
You could stop by The Henry Ford Museum (thehenryford.org) to see the bus Parks rode on that fateful day, but also be sure to visit the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History (thewright.org), one of the largest African American history museums in the country. Two jazz-focused exhibits will be on display through February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.