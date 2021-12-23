A celebration of two top HBCUs

South Carolina State tops Jackson State in Atlanta showdown
The final HBCU football event of the season wrapped up with a showdown between the SWAC’s Jackson State Tigers and MEAC’s South Carolina State Bulldogs at the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Bulldogs clenched the win over Deion Sanders’ Tigers, 31 to 10 in the MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) and SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference) game.
Nearly 50,000 fans attended the game in person and watched on ABC primetime on Saturday, Dec. 18. The Bowl was Sanders’ first as the Tigers’ head coach.
Aside from South Carolina State receiver Shaquan Davis doing Coach Prime’s famous shuffle dance in the end zone, the university bands showed up and out.
South Carolina State’s Marching 101 (not to be confused with Florida A&M’s Marching 100) and Jackson State’s Sonic Boom had an epic Battle of the Bands, which went into overtime in the epic “5th Quarter.’’
Despite the loss, Jackson State has a lot to celebrate. Sanders recently was named SWAC Coach of the Year and his son, quarter-back Shedeur Sanders, was named SWAC Freshman of the Year.
A rematch against FAMU, who also celebrated a ticket to the FCS Playoffs this year, is already on the calendar for 2022. The Tigers beat FAMU 7-6 in their SWAC debut. FAMU will face Jackson State again on Sept. 5, 2022.
