‘A Football Life’ to focus on Harrison

NFL Network show to highlight life of defensive player
The 10th season of the Emmy-nominated and highly acclaimed NFL Films produced series“A Football Life‘’continues on Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. on NFL Network with a profile of two-time Super Bowl Champion and NFL Defensive Player of the YearJames Harrison.
The one-hour show features sit-down interviews with Harrison, former Pittsburgh Steel- ers teammates such asBen Roethlisberger,Troy Polamalu andBrett Keisel, Steelers head coachesMike TomlinandBill Cowher, and others.
Among the topics discussed in“James Harrison: A Football Life’’include:
His journey from an undrafted player in 2002 to becoming the Pittsburgh Steelers’ all-time leader in sacks and the only undrafted player in history to be named NFL Defensive Player of the Year
His intimidating on-field presence which earned him the nick- name “Deebo”
The Steelers inviting him to training camp in 2004 and the circumstances surrounding his first NFL start
His initial retirement in 2014 and subsequently returning to play that season
His new career as an actor on the TV show “Heels”
Emmy-nominated actorJosh Charlesnarrates. The series includes interviews with the following people:
James Harrison
Mildred Harrison– Mother
Bill Cowher– Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach
Mike Tomlin– Pittsburgh Steelers head coach
Dick LeBeau– Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator
Keith Butler– Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach
Ben Roethlisberger– Pittsburgh Steelers teammate
Troy Polamalu– Pro Football Hall of Fame safety & Pittsburgh Steelers teammate
Brett Keisel– Pittsburgh Steelers teammate
Joey Porter– Pittsburgh Steelers teammate
Cameron Heyward– Pittsburgh Steelers teammate
Joe Thomas– Former All-Pro Cleveland Browns offensive tackle
Andrew Whitworth– Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle
Josh Cribbs– Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver/re- turner Dean Pees–Former Kent State head coach
Gene Steratore– Former NFL referee
Mike O’Malley– Executive Producer of “Heels”
Stephen Amell– Actor on “Heels”
All NFL Network programming – including episodes of“A Football Life’’– is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app and NFL Network app for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.
Visit NFL.com/watchfor more information on how to watch.
