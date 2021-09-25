NFL Network show to highlight life of defensive player

‘A Football Life’ to focus on Harrison

The show will explore James Harrison’s journey from an undrafted player in 2002

to becoming the Pittsburgh Steelers’ all-time leader in sacks.

The 10th season of the Emmy-nominated and highly acclaimed NFL Films produced series“A Football Life‘’continues on Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. on NFL Network with a profile of two-time Super Bowl Champion and NFL Defensive Player of the YearJames Harrison.

The one-hour show features sit-down interviews with Harrison, former Pittsburgh Steel- ers teammates such asBen Roethlisberger,Troy Polamalu andBrett Keisel, Steelers head coachesMike TomlinandBill Cowher, and others.

Among the topics discussed in“James Harrison: A Football Life’’include:

His journey from an undrafted player in 2002 to becoming the Pittsburgh Steelers’ all-time leader in sacks and the only undrafted player in history to be named NFL Defensive Player of the Year

His intimidating on-field presence which earned him the nick- name “Deebo”

The Steelers inviting him to training camp in 2004 and the circumstances surrounding his first NFL start

His initial retirement in 2014 and subsequently returning to play that season

His new career as an actor on the TV show “Heels”

Emmy-nominated actorJosh Charlesnarrates. The series includes interviews with the following people:

James Harrison

Mildred Harrison– Mother

Bill Cowher– Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach

Mike Tomlin– Pittsburgh Steelers head coach

Dick LeBeau– Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator

Keith Butler– Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach

Ben Roethlisberger– Pittsburgh Steelers teammate

Troy Polamalu– Pro Football Hall of Fame safety & Pittsburgh Steelers teammate

Brett Keisel– Pittsburgh Steelers teammate 

Joey Porter– Pittsburgh Steelers teammate

Cameron Heyward– Pittsburgh Steelers teammate

Joe Thomas– Former All-Pro Cleveland Browns offensive tackle

Andrew Whitworth– Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle

Josh Cribbs– Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver/re- turner Dean Pees–Former Kent State head coach

Gene Steratore– Former NFL referee

Mike O’Malley– Executive Producer of “Heels”

Stephen Amell– Actor on “Heels”

All NFL Network programming – including episodes of“A Football Life’’– is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app and NFL Network app for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

Visit NFL.com/watchfor more information on how to watch.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.