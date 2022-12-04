Florida non-profit helps women battling drug addiction.
Editor’s note: This is one in a series of stories on programs that are available for Floridians facing major challenges.
On the verge of death on multiple occasions, Eva Edwards, 35, of New Port Richey, knew she needed help to over-come her drug addiction.
“I would get clean and go back right to it…I put…my daughter, my family everybody through complete hell…especially myself. I almost lost my life multiple times,” Edwards said.
On May 1, 2020, after surviving a fentanyl overdose, Edwards turned to Shalon’s Hope, a group home facility in Tampa for women recovering from substance abuse. Shalon Barnett, 45, of Tampa is the founder of the non-profit, faith-based organization, which began in 2016.
“They told me all it takes is faith as small as a mustard seed,” Edwards said, recalling when she first came to the home for help.
According to Barnett, women typically stay in the home anywhere from six months to a year, depending on the needs of the individual.
She takes in women ages 18 years old and older. The program fee is $150 per week and includes room and board, internet, and household supplies. In 2021, Shalon’s Hope housed 12 women in the home.
“There is a great need because drugs, and especially prescription drugs, are being introduced to the younger generation. Our youth these days have more pressure on them and when they can’t meet that, they often turn to drinking and drugs to numb them,” Barnett explained. “Over the past six years, I have had many leave the program and three of whom overdosed and died.”
About opening Shalon’s Hope, Barnett told the Florida Courier, “Shalon’s Hope originated from myself as a single mom and finding myself in a situation of being homeless. My son was 9 years old and I was at the height of my professional career and some things happened and I lost everything. My first instinct was to end my life, but I couldn’t because he was my only child so, therefore, I had to find the hope within to keep on moving.
“For about two years, I struggled from place to place and then I was finally able to get a home and after that knowing I had a secure place I was able to focus on what my dreams really were and how I was going to rebuild my life. I had to become my son’s hope. That’s why it is named Shalon’s Hope,’’ she added.
A drastic change
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, between 2019 and 2020, drug over-dose deaths increased by 44 percent for Black people nationwide, and a “record-breaking” 92,000 people in the United States lost their lives to drug overdoses in 2020.
Edwards’ addiction started when she dropped out of high school her senior year. She attributes the decision to being an alcoholic at the time. She then started taking pills and graduated to smoking crack.
“I started smoking crack and I did that for a few years and stopped the opiates and that’s what really strung me out bad. Then I started using IV needles. At that point, I was just using any drug I could get my hands on,” Edwards said.
But she would have periods of living a drug-free lifestyle. She thought she could get clean on her own and had done so for two years, before having her last drug overdose, just after the pandemic had started.
“I wasn’t tackling what was going on inside of myself,” Edwards said. “During my addiction, I was a junkie. I was a prostitute. I was somebody who had no self-worth. I didn’t believe anybody loved me or that I deserved anything. I pretty much hated myself for a very long time.”
She said Shalon’s Hope changed that for her. There, she conquered getting her GED and learned how to complete daily chores. She worked full time at a law office, first as a receptionist, and now as an attorney liaison for an ortho-
pedic surgeon’s office.
She passed weekly drug tests and gained enough trust from Barnett that she became the house manager and drug tested the other women living in the home.
“It gave me a sense of purpose again in my life. I had structure,” Edwards said. “It just gave me a real sense of fulfillment to achieve the things I didn’t think I could achieve.”
Self-love program
While there, she also engaged in Minister Latarsha Haughton’s “ Just as I am: 12 Steps to Self-Love Program.”
It’s a 12-week program offered to women in the home that helps them love themselves, “flaws and all, and without the need for anyone else’s validation,” Haughton explained. The program is supposed to align the women with “who God has called them to be.”
“I definitely have more faith than I’ve ever had before,” Edwards said.
Edwards also participated in Narcotics Anonymous meetings and learned about tackling her personal finances.
After six months in the program, she gained custody of her daughter again. Her daughter went to live with her mom until she left the home in May 2021.
“When I got my confidence back, and my self-love and my sense of purpose, that’s when I knew I [was] ready to go,” Edwards said.
Barnett and Haughton also recently hosted a conference on Nov. 19 at the Embassy Suites USF in Tampa. They called it “It’s Your Time to Shine” conference, where they taught attendees how to overcome trauma in their lives.
Haughton offers one-on-one life coaching sessions based on biblical principles. She also wrote a book, “Breaking the Silence’’ about her journey of being sexually abused by her biological father and conceiving a son. People can also buy her “Breaking the Silence + 12 Steps to Self-Love Work-book” on her website at https://www.latarshahaughton.com/shop.
Shalon’s home is located at 8008 Pine Hill Drive, Tampa, FL 33617. Information: 866-307-6539
SOUTH FLORIDA RESOURCES
Camillus House, 1603 NW 7th Ave., Miami, FL 33136 877-994-4357
Liberty House, 504-508 S.E. 22nd St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 954-523-1167
