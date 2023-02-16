Massive crowd turns out for Chiefs’ victory parade
Kansas City Chiefs fans took over downtown Kansas City on Wednesday to celebrate their team’s second Super Bowl win in four years. Half a million people were expected to cram along Grand Boulevard in Kansas City for the Chiefs’ victory parade. The Chiefs and their fans were celebrating the team’s 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Feb. 12 Super Bowl. The day before the parade, Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes fired up the fan base via Twitter: “#ChiefsKingdom!!!! Can’t wait to see y’all tomorrow at the parade!!! Let’s have a GREAT time!”
