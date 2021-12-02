Activists battle environmental injustice, health disparities

For some who live in environmentally deprived areas, being healthy is a challenge.
According to the National Institutes of Health, environmental health disparities exist when communities exposed to a combination of poor environmental quality and social inequities have more sickness and disease than wealthier, less polluted communities.
The water crisis in Flint, Michigan is one historical event that brought national attention to environmental injustice. However, environmental injustices are not only in Flint.
Also, pollution and dirty water are not the only environmental disparities that plague Black communities and other communities of color. Food deserts play a harsh role in that equality as well.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines a food desert as a place where at least a third of the population resides more than one mile away from a supermarket for urban areas or greater than 10 miles for rural areas.
Food desert, food swamp
Glen Providence considers Orlando’s Parramore community to be a troublesome example of environmental inequality. Providence is executive director of Hebni Nutrition Consultants, an Orlando-based, not-for-profit organization that educates culturally diverse populations about nutrition strategies to prevent diet-related diseases.
Parramore is a predominantly Black neighborhood near downtown Orlando.
“We identified 16 food deserts and (Parramore) is one of them. We also did a community nutrition assessment, and so right where we are, there is no major grocery store within a mile of here… no full-service grocery store,” Providence said. “But you have a bunch of mom-and-pop stores that are left to fill the needs of the community. It starts to paint a picture, once you layer disease rates, the higher rates of diabetes and obesity and high blood pressure, they are more prevalent in this area.”
Within walking distance of the food desert in Parramore is a food swamp.
“A food swamp is a gathering, if you can imagine a swamp, it’s a gathering of stuff. So, in this case, it’s a gathering of food places that aren’t necessarily healthy options for the community,” Providence said.
The food swamp is filled with restaurants serving fried chicken, fried seafood, burgers, and convenience stores that offer higher-priced processed foods.
“Healthy options? I mean, this is it,” Providence said.
Water crisis
Among others, the soil, air, water and food humans consume have a direct impact on our health and life expectancy.
Ted Leopold, a South Florida based attorney, has specialized in environmental tort related issues. The water crisis in Flint is his most notable case. Leopold represented the defendants.
Flint’s water crisis started five years ago when then Gov. Rick Snyder and city employees stopped using water from the Detroit River and went back to an old source that had been contaminated.
“Flint is a good example of decisions that are made that can affect certain communities. Had the communities been made up differently, those types of decisions would not have been made,” Leopold said.
Leopold noted that Flint was and is a very economically depressed community. “It’s a high minority community; they were in financial free fall at the time and there were decisions in order to try and save money,” he said. “The decisions would (probably) not have been made in more affluent areas of Michigan.”
Building a political wave
Jen Torres, an environmental organizer with Poder Latinx, said her group’s mission is to build a political wave that addresses immigrant, economic and environmental injustice. Poder Latinx is a community-based organization that operates in Orlando, Arizona and Georgia
“We can see these health disparities when we look at the amount of people who are living in these neighborhoods that are suffering from asthma, different respiratory issues, heart diseases, that are at a way higher degree from other neighborhoods,” Torres explained.
“When we talk about this, it’s crazy people still deny it because there have been countless amounts of research over the last decades that have proven that there are so many disparities that exist in our brown and Black communities that are not accidental,” Torres added. “We have toxic power plants in low-income neighborhoods where brown and Black people live, we have high energy burdens in parts of the city where mostly there’s brown and Black people.”
As for steps the community can take to help clean up our communities, Torres said, the key is to be more aware of what is going on.
“A lot of times we find people of color think that this is the way things are and there’s nothing that we can do about it but, there really is,” Torres said. “If you look around the United States where people experience these disparities, people are starting to wake up and realize this isn’t OK and we can do some- thing about it.”
Rhetta Peoples is a journalist, public relations specialist and marketing coordinator based in Central Florida.
