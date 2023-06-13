Ajike "AJ" Owens
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Ajike "AJ" Owens at Monday's funeral at Meadowbrook Church in Ocala.
Ajike Owens

Ajike "AJ'' Owens

Family, friends and civil rights leaders gathered in Ocala on Monday for the funeral of Ajike "AJ" Owens, a Black Florida mother of four who was shot and killed after she confronted one of her neighbor.

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy at the funeral held at Meadowbrook Church in Ocala.

Ajike "AJ" Owens 2

Pallbearers place the coffin of Ajike Owens in a carriage.

Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at the funeral of Ajike "AJ" Owens.

Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at the funeral of Ajike "AJ" Owens.

The family of Ajike "AJ" Owens and attorney Benjamin Crump at church
The family of Ajike "AJ" Owens and attorney Benjamin Crump stand in front of the church.
On June 2, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said Owens went to her neighbor's house to confront her about allegedly yelling at her children and throwing a rollerblade at one of them because she was upset about where they were playing. The neighbor then fired a gun from her kitchen, striking Owens in the chest. Owens was taken to the hospital where she died.

That neighbor, identified as Susan Louise Lorincz, who is white, was arrested on charges of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault. Lorincz claimed the shooting was self-defense.

