Family, friends and civil rights leaders gathered in Ocala on Monday for the funeral of Ajike "AJ" Owens, a Black Florida mother of four who was shot and killed after she confronted one of her neighbor.
Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy at the funeral held at Meadowbrook Church in Ocala.
On June 2, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said Owens went to her neighbor's house to confront her about allegedly yelling at her children and throwing a rollerblade at one of them because she was upset about where they were playing. The neighbor then fired a gun from her kitchen, striking Owens in the chest. Owens was taken to the hospital where she died.
That neighbor, identified as Susan Louise Lorincz, who is white, was arrested on charges of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault. Lorincz claimed the shooting was self-defense.
