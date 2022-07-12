AKAs attending international convention this week in Orlando

Hundreds of members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority are shown in their trademark pink and green colors outside of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park late Saturday night, a day before the sorority’s international convention began in Orlando.
The sorority members, known as AKAs, were at the Disney theme park for an after-hours reception hosted by Walt Disney World Resort to kick off the sorority’s 70th biennial conference known as the Boule.
Established in 1908, AKA is recognized as the first Greek-letter organization for collegiate Black women in the United States. The sorority has more than 300,000 members, including actor Jada Pinkett Smith and singer Alicia Keys. Dr. Coretta Scott King, author Toni Morrison, poet Dr. Maya Angelou, singer Ella Fitzgerald and civil rights icon Rosa Parks also were members.
More than 10,000 women are expected to attend the convention in Orlando this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.