The Florida Courier family is mourning the passing of Mrs. Alma Barlow Jones, the mother of Chicago Jones, the newspaper’s distribution manager.
Mrs. Jones died on Oct. 31 at age 94. A celebration of her life was held on Nov. 12 at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale.
Interment followed at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fort Lauderdale. She also was a cousin of Charles W. Cherry Sr., the founder of the Florida Courier and its sister newspaper, the Daytona Times.
Alma Barlow Jones was born on May 28, 1928 on her family’s farm in Cordele, Georgia. She and several of her siblings attended Gillespie-Selden Institute, a pr vate school for Black students in Cordele. She was one of 13 children.
In 1950, she married Lonnie Jones Sr. A year after the birth of their son Lonnie Jr., they moved to Fitzgerald, Georgia in 1952. While there, they had three daughters: Rebecca, Annette and Valerie.
In 1957, the family moved to Fort Lauderdale. Lonnie Jones Sr. became a plumber and Alma worked in the food service industry and later as a private housekeeper.
She also became an active member of the PTA in her children’s schools as well as active in the community. When her Rock Island neighborhood wanted a bus service, she started a petition and the community was added to the transit route.
Mrs. Jones was a founding member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. In the church’s early days, Sunday School and Bible study were held in the yard of her home, which was down the street from the church.
She also was a leader in her family and was a driving force that started the Barlow family reunions in the 1960s. She attended her last one just a few years ago. In 2018, her 90th birthday was celebrated during a reunion and family members attended from all over the United States.
Her family called her a great cook and stated that her Sunday dinners fed her family and oftentimes many of her friends. Visiting preachers also enjoyed dinners at her home during revival meetings at the church. She often provided food, clothing and even shelter to those in need.
Her husband died 26 years ago after 46 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by all of her 12 siblings.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her children: Lonnie Jr. (Debbie), Rebecca Jones, Valerie Jones and Annette Jones Bunion. Survivors include grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, nieces,nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Roy Mizelle & Kurtz Funeral Home of Fort Lauderdale handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.