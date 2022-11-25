As DeSantis injects politics into Florida school boards, parents gain influence

MIAMI — In September, a debate over whether the Miami-Dade School Board should recognize October as LGBTQ history month again left board members facing a divided roomful of constituents.
It was the latest strain in school board-parental relations. So, board member Lubby Navarro offered what she believed to be a timely reminder to the crowd.
“We can never forget who our customers are. Our customers are our parents,” she said. “And we have to be driven to give parents what they’re asking us, this school system, for our children.”
The comment drew a rebuke from the board’s student adviser, Andrea Pita Mendez, a senior. The board, she countered, was there to serve students, and that students — not parents — should be at the center of their decision-making. It’s the students who walk the hallways and interact with teachers every day, she said.
As Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis injects partisan politics into local school boards — and as Miami-Dade and Broward school boards swore in new members Tuesday — the exchange between Navarro and Pita Mendez highlights a growing dissonance between young people, parents and school board members about what the main mission of the nine-member boards is. Are they stewards of the students or are they there to placate the parents, who in the last year have increasingly been flexing their muscles in Florida, thanks to new laws that embolden them?
The answer — and the question — points to a long-standing paradox about public schooling, which is funded in part by taxpayers, one that at times puts parents at odds with the school district, experts say.
But it’s also a reflection of the current political climate surrounding education and local school boards. In Miami-Dade, two, possibly three DeSantis allies joined the board on Tuesday, while in Broward County, four DeSantis appointees left, potentially altering the political makeup and issues each board chooses to prioritize.
In the last year, the Florida Legislature passed a slew of education bills that impact the hundreds of thousands of students who attend public schools and tens of thousands of teachers, who are increasingly being told what they can and can’t teach in their classroom. Miami-Dade is the nation’s fourth-largest school district, while Broward is the sixth largest.
Meanwhile, those same laws, such as the Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed “Don’t say gay” by its critics, have amplified parents’ rights and given them more leverage to say what they believe is appropriate classroom discussions and, in some instances, legal authority to challenge teachers and districts. The bill, signed into law in March by DeSantis, prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for students in kindergarten through third grade, though critics argue the law impacts all grades.
“These cycles come and go, and I think we’re both in a cycle where there’s a return to parental concerns and demands,” said David Gamson, associate professor of education in the department of Education Policy Studies at Penn State University. Nevertheless, the trend toward parents’ rights this time, he argued, is one that has shifted from viewing public education as an “important common good [and has] narrowed the perception into a private good, a commodity, and that’s only going to lead to problems.”
Student voices
In recent years, students and young people’s voices have emerged as an outspoken group — organizing rallies, raising awareness about statewide policies and attending school board meetings to speak out against measures they deem to be harmful to their peers.
Earlier this year, local youth led dozens of students to Tallahassee to speak against bills, including the Parental Rights in Education law, before state legislators. In Miami-Dade, young people appeared in droves to speak in favor of recognizing October as LGBTQ history month and the adoption of a sex-ed textbook.
They argued the recognition would create a safe and reaffirming environment for LGBTQ students, and sex-ed courses would offer life-saving information to students.
But student voices — or young people’s rights — haven’t always been accepted, or even recognized, said Jonathan Zimmerman, a professor of history of education at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education. It wasn’t until the mid-1960s following the landmark Supreme Court case Tinker v. Des Moines that youth were seen to have any rights at all, and the emergence seen in recent years only underscores how tensions within the school system are changing, he said.
Historically, schools were created and still serve to “compensate for what parents either can’t or won’t do, and obviously those things have changed over time,” he said. But at the same time, parents also endow the schools, including electing its school board members and most of all, paying property taxes that contribute to the multibillion-dollar budgets for each district.
The long-standing debate between parents and schools is the “heart of the tension” in school districts; the more recent debate, he argued, is between parents and kids.
Private school parents
For May Marquez, 23, a graduate of Florida International University, one of the more frustrating elements of the student-vs.-parents dynamic is that some of “the most vocal right-wing voices trying to get their political agendas in schools don’t have kids in the public school system.”
Notably, Alex Serrano, the county director for County Citizens Defending Freedom, sends his children to Centner Academy, the Miami private school that last year said teachers and students who got vaccinated for COVID-19 could not interact with students and would risk losing their job. He’s been a vocal opponent of the district’s LGBTQ-inclusive and sex education initiatives.
The school board logo, noted Marquez, a trans woman, states that its mission is to “give our students the world.”
And while she attended Christopher Columbus High School, the Miami private religious school, though not by choice, she added, “It feels like the School Board is disproportionately pandering to parents who’ve said they don’t care about the public school system. I do think there’s been a shift in the focus of the board (toward parents) and I do think it has a lot to do with the greater movement nationally to bring politics into school boards.”
