Atlanta Braves are the champs; first time since 1995

WORLD SERIES 2021
Atlanta Braves players celebrate after their 7-0 win against the Houston Astros to win Game 6 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on Nov. 2 in Houston. The Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros 4-2 to take the World Series. It was the first time the Braves has won the World Series since 1995.
