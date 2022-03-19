Author: Removing Confederate statues disassembles honor

In August 2018, David Ruffin (whose ancestor wrapped himself in the Confederate flag and shot himself as the last Southern troops surrendered in 1865) announced that the North Carolina Historical Commission, which he chaired, recommended the removal of three Confederate monuments in the state. It is time, Ruffin said, for civil rights “to replace Civil War.”
Ruffin’s recommendation ran afoul of North Carolina’s 2015 Historic Artifact Management and Patriotism Act, which prohibited removing public monuments unless doing so is necessary for their preservation; required relocating them within 90 days “to a site of similar prominence, honor, visibility, availability, and access” (and not a museum or cemetery).
In 2020, more than 100 Confederate statues were taken down in North Carolina and elsewhere, a few by protestors, the vast majority by government decree. Almost all of them have been repaired and relocated.
A viral tweet
In “Smashing Statues,” Erin Thompson, a professor in the department of art and music at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, devotes several chapters to an analysis of Confederate monuments in North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama.
Thompson also provides a full-throated endorsement of “iconoclasm from below:” “far from being ignorant of history” she argues, protesters are shedding light on the “discriminatory intent” of monument builders and defenders.
Thompson is no stranger to encouraging others to remove offensive statues. Her tweet to protestors taking down a statue of Christopher Columbus in Minnesota (“use chain instead of rope and it’ll go faster”) went viral.
Gutzon Borglum, the sculptor of Stone Mountain (and Mount Rushmore) monuments, Thompson indicates, was an active member of the KKK. In 2022, the Georgia legislature decreed that Stone Mountain’s “memorial to the heroes of the Confederate States of America… shall never be altered, removed, or concealed in any fashion.”
Controversial recommendations
At the unveiling of a monument in Birmingham, Alabama in 1894, speakers celebrated citizens who sprang from the seeds of a race “planted by the blood of our martyrs,” and placed a baby shoe belonging to the son of a Confederate soldier in a copper box in the cornerstone.
In 2021, state legislators introduced a bill prohibiting requests to remove monuments from public land; and public officials from “dishonoring, disparaging, or reinterpreting” monuments, by adding “competing signage, wording, symbols, or objects.”
Thompson’s recommendations for dealing with monuments that celebrate Confederates and individuals (including Columbus, Abraham Lincoln and Elizabeth Cady Stanton) accused of racial animus against Blacks and Indigenous people are likely to be controversial, even among otherwise sympathetic readers.
Relocating statues, Thompson claims, “is like moving an abusive priest to another parish…not a single child deserves to grow up looking at a piece of stone or metal that tries to convince them that they are not equal to other Americans.” Contextual signage “cannot trap and disarm the hateful messages” given off by Confederate shrines, even when they reside in museums.
Thompson is skeptical of the social utility of putting “heroes on pedestals” because they “cover over complications” and distract visitors by reflecting, “positively or negatively, on the personal lives of the people shown.” Even if a monument depicts hundreds of people, it could not enable every viewer “to see someone who looks like them.” Thompson prefers allegorical figures without human form, representing intangible ideas.
Making her case
Thompson maintains that monuments are “held in place by some of America’s least democratic uses of power.”
She emphasizes the absence of a “process” for removing them but does not explain what she means. She suggests that a decision by a municipality to take down a statue is democratic, while the majority vote of a state legislature to leave it in place is not.
As she makes a compelling case that taking down Confederate monuments doesn’t “erase history, it removes honor,” Thompson applauds (without defining) the “we” who melt down monuments because “they no longer represent the type we want to have.”
As they assess these provocative claims, most readers, I suspect, will agree with Thompson’s conclusion that “It’s easy to take down a statue without touching the beliefs it embodies… We will not reach equality and unity until white Americans are just as angry about being manipulated by these monuments as many Americans of color have long been. If not, removing statues will serve only to strengthen the convictions of those who still believe they should be there.”
Dr. Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University. He wrote this review for the Florida Courier.
